When FRIENDS co-stars Jennifer Aniston-Paul Rudd were rumoured to be dating, confessed they 'made out for decades'

FRIENDS actor Jennifer Aniston was linked to multiple actors during her stint on the show. Through the 10 seasons of the hit sitcom, reports emerged of her dating Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and even Paul Rudd.

The Ant-Man actor played Mike Hannigan, boyfriend to Lisa Kudrow's Phoebe Buffay on the show. Back then, there were reports that Jennifer and Paul were actually exes who dated each other for a short while. However, neither ever accepted it.

The two, did however, joke about it in an interview to GQ magazine. When asked if it was weird to kiss him onscreen, Jennifer said, "Nah. I’ve kissed him for years." Paul added, "We’ve made out for decades." They were referring to the romantic movies they had done together such as The Object of My Affection and Wanderlust.

But did Jennifer date any co-star from the show? Jennifer was already married to Brad Pitt when he made a very popular appearance on the show as Will Colbert in the episode titled The One with the Rumor in 2001.

Jennifer also worked with her ex-boyfriend Tate Donovan on the show. He played Rachel's Bloomingdale client. Sadly, they had just ended their engagement and were asked to work together. "We were broken up and the producers were like, 'Hey would you wanna do six episodes of the show?' And I was like 'Maybe it would be good to work through this breakup,'" he told the Huffington Post. "It was horrible. It was so tough, man. I remember just getting back to my dressing room and just weeping."

The cast of FRIENDS will soon be coming together for a highly anticipated reunion episode. It will air on HBO Max on May 28. All the six members of the lead cast--Jennifer, Matt, David, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry will be reuniting for the show.

