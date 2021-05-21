Home / Entertainment / Tv / When FRIENDS co-stars Jennifer Aniston-Paul Rudd were rumoured to be dating, confessed they 'made out for decades'
Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd are good friends and have starred in two movies together.
Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd are good friends and have starred in two movies together.
tv

When FRIENDS co-stars Jennifer Aniston-Paul Rudd were rumoured to be dating, confessed they 'made out for decades'

  • Actor Jennifer Aniston was linked to multiple actors who were a part of her show FRIENDS, even Paul Rudd, who played Lisa Kudrow's boyfriend on the show.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 07:24 AM IST

FRIENDS actor Jennifer Aniston was linked to multiple actors during her stint on the show. Through the 10 seasons of the hit sitcom, reports emerged of her dating Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and even Paul Rudd.

The Ant-Man actor played Mike Hannigan, boyfriend to Lisa Kudrow's Phoebe Buffay on the show. Back then, there were reports that Jennifer and Paul were actually exes who dated each other for a short while. However, neither ever accepted it.

The two, did however, joke about it in an interview to GQ magazine. When asked if it was weird to kiss him onscreen, Jennifer said, "Nah. I’ve kissed him for years." Paul added, "We’ve made out for decades." They were referring to the romantic movies they had done together such as The Object of My Affection and Wanderlust.

But did Jennifer date any co-star from the show? Jennifer was already married to Brad Pitt when he made a very popular appearance on the show as Will Colbert in the episode titled The One with the Rumor in 2001.

Jennifer also worked with her ex-boyfriend Tate Donovan on the show. He played Rachel's Bloomingdale client. Sadly, they had just ended their engagement and were asked to work together. "We were broken up and the producers were like, 'Hey would you wanna do six episodes of the show?' And I was like 'Maybe it would be good to work through this breakup,'" he told the Huffington Post. "It was horrible. It was so tough, man. I remember just getting back to my dressing room and just weeping."

Also read: Deepika Singh on posing with uprooted tree: 'Didn't mean to be insensitive, we had planted it many years ago'

The cast of FRIENDS will soon be coming together for a highly anticipated reunion episode. It will air on HBO Max on May 28. All the six members of the lead cast--Jennifer, Matt, David, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry will be reuniting for the show.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
friends tv show jennifer aniston paul rudd + 1 more

Related Stories

The first trailer for HBO Max's upcoming FRIENDS reunion episode it out.
The first trailer for HBO Max's upcoming FRIENDS reunion episode it out.
tv

FRIENDS The Reunion trailer: The gang comes together for more laughter, tears

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 09:20 AM IST
  • HBO has released the first trailer for the upcoming, highly anticipated reunion episode of FRIENDS. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
BTS members are among the special guests of the upcoming Friends reunion special.
BTS members are among the special guests of the upcoming Friends reunion special.
music

When BTS leader RM was asked to recast Friends with fellow members

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 01:59 PM IST
  • BTS leader RM is popular Friends fan. The members of the K-pop group will be participating in the upcoming Friends Reunion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.