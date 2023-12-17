Why did Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik leave Jeopardy!? All we know

The popular quiz show Jeopardy! has announced a major change in its hosting lineup. Mayim Bialik, who is best known for her roles in The Big Bang Theory and Blossom, announced on her Instagram account on Friday that she will not be hosting the show anymore. FILE -Mayim Bialik won’t be giving answers as a host of “Jeopardy!” anymore. “The Big Bang Theory” actor posted news of her departure on Instagram on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

She had been appointed as the permanent co-host of the show, along with Jeopardy! legend Ken Jennings, just last summer.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Bialik did not disclose the reason for her departure from the show, but she expressed her gratitude and appreciation for the opportunity. She wrote on her Instagram post, “I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family. For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff, and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you.”

ALSO READ| BTS' V soars with Layover as the only K-Pop album to land in British magazine’s best of 2023

Sony confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Jennings will remain as the sole host of the show for the next season. They also issued a statement shortly after Bialik’s announcement, saying, “We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy!. We are truly grateful for all of Mayim’s contributions to Jeopardy!, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials.”

The same statement was repeated by a spokesperson for the studio, who added, “We are truly grateful for all of Mayim’s contributions to Jeopardy!, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials.”

ALSO READ| Matthew Perry ‘must have taken’ as much ketamine as a surgical patient: Expert

Bialik joined Jeopardy! as a guest host after the sad passing of Alex Trebek, the beloved host of the show for 36 years, in 2020. She was one of the many celebrities who filled in as temporary hosts, including Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton.

In 2021, Sony announced that Bialik and Mike Richards, the executive producer of the show, would co-host the show permanently. However, Richards resigned from his hosting role after only one week of filming, following the backlash over his past offensive comments on a podcast. Jennings, who holds the record for the longest winning streak and the highest winnings on the show, replaced him as the co-host with Bialik.