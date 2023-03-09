Fans react as Michael Bolton reveals himself as Wolf on The Masked Singer 9

The highly anticipated 9th season of The Masked Singer finally premiered on February 15th, leaving fans eager to see the new crop of celebrity contestants and creative costumes. In addition to the show's signature elements, the new season promised fresh twists and surprises, creating a buzz of excitement on social media. Viewers can't wait to see what the upcoming episodes will bring and the anticipation for what's to come continues to build among fans. Here's who unveiled himself in the recent episode as ‘Wolf.'

In the latest episode of The Masked Singer, the show paid tribute to all things DC Superheroes. Nicole Scherzinger kicked off the episode with a performance of ‘Holding Out for a Hero’, while the stage was decorated with memorabilia from different DC franchises, including the Bat Mobile, Bat signal, Aqua Man's suit, Shazam's suit, and the original Christopher Reeve Superman costume. Helen Mirren and Zachary Levi, stars of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Jim Lee, publisher and chief creative officer of DC Comics, were also present to deliver some comic book-worthy clues.

Three new contestants took to the stage, with Gargoyle's performance of ‘One Call Away’ by Charlie Puth stealing everyone's hearts, followed by Wolf's rendition of "Break on Through" by the Doors and Squirrel's performance of "Try" by Pink. The judges, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke, also decked up in DC-inspired costumes.

Grammy winner, Michael Bolton was revealed to be the voice behind Wolf, and the judges struggled to identify him. After Wolf's elimination, Squirrel and Gargoyle went head-to-head in the Battle Royale, with Squirrel emerging victorious. In a twist, the judges used the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell to save Gargoyle, who will compete against Medusa and other future saved contestants for a chance to return to the competition.

While being unmasked on The Masked Singer, Michael posted a video on Instagram of the audience shouting "Take it out" while he stood on stage with the host. Michael shared the clip using the hashtags 'The Masked Singer' and 'Wolf Mask' and wrote "Who is that? (wolf emoji)."

Reacting to his post, one of his fans commented, “I knew it was you from the first note! You should have been able to move on.” Another fan wrote, “Michael, I love how versatile you are, you always surprise me…you looked beautiful behind the mask. With love from Chile!” Other fan wrote, “I cannot believe they did not recognize that soulful voice.” “Michael, you are truly an amazing person and we are blessed to hear your marvelous voice. God given talent!! Thank you", added one. “I knew it was you from the clues! No way you should have been sent home. Best voice in the business (red heart emoji)”, wrote other. “Oh what a charming wolf- yes Michael no matter what you wear it looks good on you- I hope you enjoyed it-thank you for sharing, it is really cool”, read another comment.

Michael is known for his powerful, soulful voice and has released numerous hit songs, including How Am I Supposed to Live Without You, When a Man Loves a Woman, and "How Can We Be Lovers among others.