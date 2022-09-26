Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update September 26: Abhimanyu learns truth about Akshara’s deal with Dr Kunal

This episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be a shocking revelation for Abhimanyu as Suhasini tells him the truth about Dr Kunal’s deal with Akshara. Later, Abhimanyu gets angry at Akshara for abandoning him so he can restart his career. Keep reading this article for more latest updates.

Suhasini reveals the truth

In the previous episode, we saw that Kairav accidentally reveals the truth about Akshara and Dr Kunal’s deal before Abhimanyu’s surgery. Meanwhile, Akshara comes to the Birla house to confront Abhimanyu for not trusting her. In the latest episode on Monday, Abhimanyu will get furious at Akshara for barging into his house and not answering his questions.

Akshara remains silent but doesn’t speak the truth. Finally when Abhimanyu starts asking her to leave his house, Suhasini arrives to confront Abhimanyu. Suhasini reveals the truth that Akshara left Abhimanyu because Dr Kunal made a deal with her during his surgery. She tells him that she sang for Maya while keeping her identity hidden so that Dr Kunal would continue with his surgery. She adds that Akshara sacrificed her dreams because Dr Kunal wouldn’t help Abhimanyu if she hadn’t accepted his deal. Continue reading this article to find out what happens to Abhimanyu after learning the truth about Akshara’s absence.

Abhimanyu’s reaction to Akshara’s sacrifice

After revealing the real reasons behind Akshara’s absence, Suhasini takes Akshara and prepares to leave the Birla household for good but Abhimanyu stops them. However, what Abhimanyu says next will break Akshara’s heart and shock all viewers. Instead of understanding Akshara’s reasons and love, he blames her for breaking them apart just so she can prove her greatness in sacrificing her career for his. He also adds that he would have been alright if his hands wouldn’t be able to perform surgery again but what Akshara did broke him for life.

Akshara is shocked hearing Abhimanyu belittle her sacrifice but when it goes overboard, she speaks up. She gets mad at Abhimanyu for not realizing how hard it had been for for to stay away from him and yet she did because she didn’t see any other option at that time. She also gives him a befitting reply for his further allegations and leaves with Suhasini. Later, Neil and Harsh try to convince Abhimanyu to get over his anger and see Akshara’s sacrifice. On the other side, Goenkas praise Akshara for her actions.

In the upcoming episode, more exciting twists and turns are expected. Parth will lose his patience and call Abhimanyu to tell him the truth about Kairav’s innocence. Goenkas and Birlas will again come face to face over another feud. Keep reading more written updates on HT highlights to know the full story.

