Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update Sept 29: Abhimanyu refuses to take Akshara's help as Birla hospital shuts down

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu hits rock bottom when his hospital, and workplace gets shut down after Anand's video goes viral. Akshara arrives to help Abhimanyu after receiving the news, but he blames her for everything. Keep reading this article to find out more. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Tension between Abhimanyu and Akshara continues

Officials shut down Birla hospital

After Parth sees the video where Akhil fights with Anand after he arrives drunk for surgery. He gets agitated and warns Akhil against any such action in the future. Akhil gets furious at his audacity and decides to leak the video. The video goes viral in no time and it ends up getting Birla hospital shut down after an investigation. Abhimanyu arrives at the hospital and is informed that some government officials have come for a routine review. When he meets them, they have already seen the viral video. As a disciplinary action, they shut down the hospital temporarily until further investigation. Abhimanyu begs them to not keep him away from his patients, his mother. The officers don't listen to his pleadings and throw him out along with the rest of the staff and Birla's family members. Mahima instantly blames the Goenkas for this tragedy. Meanwhile, Parth worries about instigating Akhil to release the video. Keep reading to find out how this terrible twist will affect Abhimanyu and Akshara's already troubled relationship.

Akshara comes to help Abhimanyu

When Akshara sees the video and finds out the news of Birla hospital shutting down, she leaves all her work and instantly runs to Abhimanyu's rescue. She comes to a heartbroken Abhimanyu who feels useless after his place of work-cum-worship has been taken away from him. She attempts to comfort him but he pushes her away, again blaming her sacrifice for the situation. Akshara explains to him that she is not behind all this but Abhimanyu is not ready to listen. He has hit rock-bottom and is unwilling to lose his family over his love. He decides to support his family in this time of crisis and not listen to Akshara or any of her explanations. Akshara continues to make him understand but another turmoil begins in their life as Anand goes missing and Abhimanyu now fears losing him as well. It will now be interesting to see how Abhimanyu and Akshara will handle this new tragedy; will they ever be able to come back together again?

In the upcoming episodes, Abhira's love will meet a drastic end and break the fans heart. While their relationship might end, their love will continue to bring them closer. Stay tuned to know more about our favorite couple, Abhimanyu and Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON