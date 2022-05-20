Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 20: Akshara plans surprise anniversary party for Harsh and Manjari

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, a lot of drama transpires as Akshara plans a surprise anniversary party for Harshvardhan and Manjari. Abhimanyu is completely unaware of her intentions and has made different plans. What will happen when Akshara, herself, will sabotage Abhimanyu’s aspirations of attending the Chicago conference? How will Harsh react to the surprise party given his history? (Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 19: Akshara and Abhimanyu have their first fight after marriage)

Surprise party

Akshara starts her day afresh, forgetting all the mishappenings of the previous day, and wishes her mother-in-law Manjari. She soon realizes the tension between her and Harshvardhan as she doesn’t notice Harshvardhan accompanying her to the temple for this occasion. She, nevertheless, plans the party to reduce the tension and bring everyone together in the celebration. Abhimanyu and Manjari try to tell her that their family is not interested in the party but she is firm on her decision. It remains to be seen if Akshara will be able to change the Birla family or if the Birlas will change her beliefs.

Meanwhile, the Goenka’s find out about the music department. They are furious at Harsh, Mahima, and Anand for not supporting Akshara at her work. Akshara has invited them to the party but they plan to confront the Birlas regarding their decision. How will this affect the relationship between the two families?

Abhimanyu reminisces his childhood

Abhimanyu decides to not participate in the anniversary function and discourages Akshara for the same. He is in the hospital and he recalls how Harshvardhan disrespected Manjari when he was a kid. He reminisces about the surprise party that he planned for Harsh and how Harsh scolded Manjari for encouraging Abhimanyu in his drama. His wounds reopen and he felt the same anger again. He decides to get away from the family with Akshara. So he plans a trip to Chicago for the conference and for their honeymoon. He has already packed Akshara’s bag but she is completely oblivious to his intentions. She is still busy planning for the party.

How will this affect Abhimanyu and Akshara’s relationship? Will Abhi come to the party or will he take Akshara away? While Abhi and Akshara are busy with the anniversary, Aarohi and Rudra are weaving new twists. Rudra invites Aarohi to his farmhouse party. He also offers him a job at his father’s hospital. Aarohi, who is still feeling jealous and angry at Akshara, feels tempted by the offer and accepts to at least join the party.

In the upcoming episode, we will see more twists and turns as all the plots will come together and bring new challenges to Akshara’s life. We will also see differences rising between the Goenkas and Birlas. Keep watching this space to find out how Akshara will overcome these new and uncertain obstacles.

