Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 19: Akshara and Abhimanyu have their first fight after marriage

In the previous episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Akshara announce that she won’t be working at the Birla hospital. Abhimanyu is left disheartened and disappointed at this. Harshvardhan feels vindicated at all this as he feels he was right about Akshara’s capabilities. How will this affect Abhimanyu and Akshara’s relationship? Read our recap to find out. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 18: Abhimanyu accuses Harsh of killing his wife’s dreams

Akshara apologizes to Abhimanyu

Abhimanyu is furious and leaves the room with Akshara. Akshara apologizes to him but he refuses to listen. He is upset with Akshara for giving up on her dreams and expecting that she will be rewarded for being good in this family. Akshara explains to him that she is not giving up on her dream. She says she will work somewhere else and earn some experience. After a lot of argument, drama, and tension, Abhimanyu and Akshara finally reconcile.

Harsh, Mahima, and Anand, are happy for being able to solve the issue so easily. They continue to disrespect Akshara and her work. Manjari overhears. She promises to herself that she will not let them do to Akshara what they did to her. While Abhimanyu and Akshara talk about their future plans, Harsh decides to put an end to Akshara’s work at her hospital. He even plans to send Anand and Mahima for a very important Chicago conference where Abhimanyu and Akshara were invited.

However, Abhimanyu takes them by surprises as he announces that he and Akshara will attend the conference. He also informs them that Akshara will be giving a demo of music therapy on a special request from the organizer. Harshvardhan is distressed with Abhimanyu making the final decision over him. He even tries to discourage him by bad-mouthing Akshara. Mahima also supports Harsh. Abhimanyu is disgusted by this and leaves. Manjari tries to convince him to not ruin his relationship with Akshara because of Harsh. Will Abhimanyu start mistrusting Akshara after this?

Akshara is busy settling in the new house and the struggle doesn’t seem to end. However, Abhimanyu is constantly there to help her and this time. After a romantic sequence, where Akshara wears a beautiful dress for Abhimanyu, he puts Akshara to bed and promises her to support forever.

In the next episode, we will see Abhimanyu standing up to Harsh again. We will also see Akshara and Abhimanyu strengthening their bonds as they face all these obstacles. For more entertainment updates from your favorite show, keep reading our highlights and written updates.

