Zeeshan Khan responds to Instagram user calling him a 'terrorist': 'Tujh jaiso ke liye agar mein samne aa gaya...'

On Monday, Zeeshan Khan, who has appeared on the reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Lock Upp and the TV series Kumkum Bhagya, responded properly to an Instagram user who called him a 'terrorist' on his latest post. The actor had put up a casual photograph of himself, which looked to be taken after a workout. The user's rude comment was matched by Zeeshan who hit back saying, they would not be able to say the same to him face-to-face. (Also read: Zeeshan Khan on shooting during Ramazan with high fever: Roza doesn’t hamper my work) An Instagram user called Zeeshan Khan a 'terrorist' on his latest photograph.

For his latest post, Zeeshan had captioned, "Like a sprained ankle, boy, I ain't nothin' to play with! (face with finger over lips emojis)." He is wearing a blank tank top with a black jeans in the photograph. Most fans and well-wishers dropped red heart emojis and comments of encouragement for Zeeshan. One fan stated, "My handsome hero great physique." Another added, "You look like just wowwwww." But one user instead wrote with a laughing face emoji, "Zeeshan terrorist."

Zeshaan replied to a user who called him a terrorist.

Zeeshan responded saying, “Haan, kyuki tujh jaiso ke liye agar mein samne aa gaya na toh aise hi fatt jayegi! (Yeah, because if I came in front of you, you would be so scared)." A few fans also came to his defense.

Back in 2021, the actor made a failed attempt to get into the Guinness Book of World Records. He had put up a video of himself on his YouTube channel where he tried to catch a flight from Goa airport, dressed only in a bathrobe. The airport authorities refused to let him get on the flight.

Zeeshan, who can be seen as a lead on the show Baagin, is making his Bollywood debut later this year. Recently, he had fallen sick with a 102 degree fever while shooting for his daily show, He told Hindustan Times, “I’m shooting for my dream movie this month. We are finishing the patchwork. So, I don’t want to end up being sick on the set. I’m working with the biggest names so I don’t want to land up on the set with a cough and cold."

