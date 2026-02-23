A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms finale episode review bombed by Breaking Bad fans even before release: 'For Heisenberg'

There were several 1/10 reviews on the platform that referenced Breaking Bad. One user even wrote, “Fans of Game of Thrones were the ones who lowered the rating of the final episode of Breaking Bad, "Felina," which was a 10, and they brought it down. And then they say to us, "toxic." Then we went and lowered the rating of "The Night of the Seven Kingdoms." And after that, you came back and dropped "Ozymandias" from 10 to 9.8. In the end, you're the ones who started it. What a joke! 😂”

The Morrow, the sixth and final episode of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1, airs on HBO Max (and JioHotstar in India) on Monday morning Indian time. But by Sunday, the episode already had over 20k reviews on IMDb, many of which were 1/10. Many fans left reviews, stating they were Breaking Bad fans and rating the episode low in revenge for Ozymandias.

The finale of the first season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms , the newest spinoff of Game of Thrones , airs today (Monday morning in many countries and Sunday evening in others). But even before the episode was released, it was already generating thousands of reviews and ratings on IMDb (Internet Movie Database). And it wasn’t the fans of the show who were flooding with 10/10 ratings, but Breaking Bad fans, who review-bombed the episode, as ‘revenge’ for A Knight…fans review-bombing the Breaking Bad S05 episode Ozymandias last week.

In response, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms fans began to rate the episode 10/10, driving up its rating. “We have to continue protecting our realm, it is our duty to protect this series on behalf of the future (sic),” wrote one. Many argued for the review bombing and fan wars to end, because the only thing suffering are two great TV episodes. “Let rate ozymandias the 10 it fairly deserves and lets rate the knight of the seven kingdom episodes the 9 or 10 the episodes deserve. Because seeing a 7,9 rated the morrow and a 9,7 rated ozymandias, is just not what we want! Lets stop this review bombing and lets rate the episodes fairly and stop the review bombing,” pleaded one.

The Morrow has a weighted rating of 8.0 at the time of writing, with around 4k 1/10 reviews. Ozymandias, which was rated a perfect 10 for over 12 years, has now fallen to 9.7.

How the battle of the fandoms began The war between the two fandoms began after the release of In the Name of the Mother, the fifth episode of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The acclaimed episode was rated 10/10 on IMDb before thousands of 1/10 reviews pushed it down to 9.7. Fans claimed it was the work of Breaking Bad supporters, and in retaliation, they downvoted Ozymandias.