A Korean Odyssey actor Lee Seung-gi cuts off ties with wife's family: Devastated by my dad-in-law’s wrongful actions

Lee Seung-gi, known for the series A Korean Odyssey, has shared a note announcing that he severed ties with the family of his wife-actor Lee Da-in. As reported by Soompi, Seung-gi said that he is "devastated and at a loss for words over" his father-in-law Lee Hong-heon’s "wrongful actions". (Also Read | Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In blessed with baby girl) Lee Seung-gi tied the knot with Lee Da-in in 2023.

Lee Seung-gi severs ties with wife's family

The actor spoke about his father-in-law's "unlawful acts" and legal proceedings. "Hello, this is Lee Seung-gi. It is with a heavy heart that I write this message. Although my father-in-law was previously sentenced to a fine in the retrial regarding the ongoing allegations of illegal activities, he has recently been indicted again by investigative authorities for similar unlawful acts. As someone who had been waiting for the outcome based on trust within the family, I am devastated and at a loss for words over my father-in-law’s wrongful actions," he wrote.

Seung-gi pens apology note

Seung-gi also apologised to those who "may have suffered due to my hasty judgment". "I deeply regret having spoken carelessly last year without thoroughly reviewing the matters related to my father-in-law. I firmly believe that any illegal acts must be met with appropriate punishment, and I sincerely apologize to the victims who may have suffered due to my hasty judgment. I am also truly sorry to everyone who trusted and supported me," he added.

Seung-gi talks about how his trust was broken

He shared that the trust "within our family" has been damaged. "This incident has irreparably damaged the trust within our family, and after much deliberation, my wife and I have decided to sever ties with her family. From now on, I will strive to uphold the right values and live with a sense of responsibility for a healthier society. Once again, I bow my head in apology for causing concern and disappointment over this personal matter," concluded his note.

About Seung-gi's farthein-law's legal case

In April 2023, Seung-gi tied the knot with Da-in, the second daughter of actor Kyeon M-ri. Earlier, Hong-heon was under suspicion for having made billions in illicit gains by artificially inflating the stock price of a company called COREBEAT in 2016. Two years later, he was sentenced to four years in prison and fined 2.5 billion won (approximately $1,735,600). He was later acquitted.

In June 2024, the Korean Supreme Court overturned the acquittal and sent the case back for retrial. It was then ruled that he was guilty. Mi-ri was a major shareholder in the same company. Reportedly Hong-heon was arrested on Tuesday on charges of being involved in stock price manipulation of a company Quantapia.

About Seung-gi

Fans also saw Seung-gi in popular dramas such as Brilliant Legacy (2009), My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho (2010), The King 2 Hearts (2012), Gu Family Book (2013), You're All Surrounded (2014), A Korean Odyssey (2017–2018), Vagabond (2019), Mouse (2021), and The Law Cafe (2022).