Aahana Kumra: I’m starting to think about marriage now

Actor Aahana S Kumra, who recently fulfilled her long-pending goal of buying a house in Mumbai, shares that she is ready to take the next step in her life. She tells us, “I’m starting to think about marriage. I think it’s time.” But the 37-year-old is quick to add that she wants to weigh the pros and cons before moving on to the next chapter.

“I don’t want to be married just for the sake of it,” she says, adding, “I want to have a long-term plan because I see so many marriages falling apart around me. It’s unbelievable! That’s why I want to think this through.” She feels that marriage is no cakewalk and, with a partner, many changes in one’s personal life are bound to occur. She shares that she isn’t ready to compromise on the freedom with which she is leading her life right now.

“I’ve got a lot of freedom right now to do what I want to do and to travel wherever I want. If I want to, I can stay away from home for as long as I like. Like in January, I went on an impromptu trip to Kashmir. Nobody ever questions me,” the Call My Agent: Bollywood actor says.

Though she is open to the idea of marriage, she believes that it is “tricky”. “You have to think about your spouse and his family. It’s a huge commitment, and it’s a tricky thing to do, especially because of the kind of work routine that we have. Having said that, I think I’m not opposed to the idea of marriage,” she ends.