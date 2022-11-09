Adil Hussain locked out of his house 'without cash or cards' after earthquake, spent night at friend's house

Actor Adil Hussain was locked out of his house in wee hours of Wednesday when he stepped out following the multiple tremors. He had to take ‘shelter’ at a friend's house whom he thanked on Twitter later. (Also read: Adil Hussain calls Quentin Tarantino most overrated filmmaker in cinema history)

Nepal was hit by an earthquake of 6.6 magnitude early Wednesday. At least six people, including four children were killed and five others were severely injured in the western district of Doti. Tremors were also felt in and around Delhi.

Adil tweeted, “Came out of the house during Earth Quake.. Locked out of the house. By mistake. Without Cash or Cards .. Dear friend @dibang was awake.. Sheltered us.. About to now sleep in his guest room. God bless him for being awake and heard the phone ring.”

Came out of the house during Earth Quake.. Locked out of the house. By mistake. Without Cash or Cards .. Dear friend @dibang was awake.. Sheltered us.. About to now sleep in his guest room. God bless him for being awake and heard the phone ring 🙏🏿🤗😁 — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) November 8, 2022

While many praised Adil's friend, journalist Dibang, German actor Suzanne Bernert commented, “What a full moon night u had.” Adil also responded to her with, “More than Earthquake.. You are right! It was more the impact of the Moon..”

Adil is currently awaiting the release of his next, ZEE5 web show Mukhbir The Story of a Spy that also features Prakash Raj. Said to be inspired by true events, the espionage thriller traces the story of an Indian secret agent. The show also stars Barkha Bisht, Zain Khan Durrani, Zoya Afroz, Satyadeep Mishra Harsh Chhaya and Karan Oberoi.

Talking about the show, Adil recently told ANI, “I am especially inclined towards stories which move the viewers and inspire them to go beyond the ordinary. Mukhbir is one such story which will appeal to every Indian across the globe. Also, it was exciting to work with the talented director duo of Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai who have notable experience and expertise in this genre.”

Mukhbir The Story of A Spy is directed by Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai and is slated for a November 11 release.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON