Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Aeshra Patel: My doctor told me I won’t be able to walk for two years

Aeshra Patel: My doctor told me I won’t be able to walk for two years

web series
Published on Dec 08, 2022 06:26 PM IST

After surviving a near fatal accident, actor-model Aeshra Patel is giving her all to be back to work in the New Year

Aeshra Patel
Aeshra Patel
ByS Farah Rizvi

After surviving a near fatal accident, actor-model Aeshra Patel is giving her all to be back to work in the New Year.

Recalling the mishap and her six-month road to recovery, the Barot House actor says, “I wrapped my schedule for Lucknow based-series Inspector Avinash around mid-May and left for my village Kavitha (Chhotaudepur, Gujarat). It was on the highway when my car collided with another vehicle and left me terribly injured. I suffered 18 fractures along with a pair of broken ribs and was on ventilator fighting for life.”

“Recovery in such cases is not easy. I remember doctor telling me that it will take two years before I will be able to walk. But, I was determined that I have to get back to work and will not let things slip out of my hands. I religiously followed my medication and therapy. And, here I am back on my feet in six-seven months and raring to resume work,” adds Patel.

The youngster was studying physiotherapy when she started participating in modelling contests. Patel shares, “Winning those contests made me a ramp name and fetched me numerous television commercials. Hailing from a village where girls are only considered to be just married off, my father gave me an opportunity to study in Vadodara and it’s from there I reached Mumbai.”

Patel is looking forward to be back on the sets next month. “A lot has been lost but still I am thankful that I am alive and back on track. My series will start streaming next year and I am also part of its second season. Along with that I will start shooting for another digital project next month along with a musical video. Luckily, I got a fresh lease of life to relive my dream and go back to my roots. I want to work hard, earn, do a lot for my village and its people in coming days.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out