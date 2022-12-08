Aeshra Patel: My doctor told me I won’t be able to walk for two years

After surviving a near fatal accident, actor-model Aeshra Patel is giving her all to be back to work in the New Year.

Recalling the mishap and her six-month road to recovery, the Barot House actor says, “I wrapped my schedule for Lucknow based-series Inspector Avinash around mid-May and left for my village Kavitha (Chhotaudepur, Gujarat). It was on the highway when my car collided with another vehicle and left me terribly injured. I suffered 18 fractures along with a pair of broken ribs and was on ventilator fighting for life.”

“Recovery in such cases is not easy. I remember doctor telling me that it will take two years before I will be able to walk. But, I was determined that I have to get back to work and will not let things slip out of my hands. I religiously followed my medication and therapy. And, here I am back on my feet in six-seven months and raring to resume work,” adds Patel.

The youngster was studying physiotherapy when she started participating in modelling contests. Patel shares, “Winning those contests made me a ramp name and fetched me numerous television commercials. Hailing from a village where girls are only considered to be just married off, my father gave me an opportunity to study in Vadodara and it’s from there I reached Mumbai.”

Patel is looking forward to be back on the sets next month. “A lot has been lost but still I am thankful that I am alive and back on track. My series will start streaming next year and I am also part of its second season. Along with that I will start shooting for another digital project next month along with a musical video. Luckily, I got a fresh lease of life to relive my dream and go back to my roots. I want to work hard, earn, do a lot for my village and its people in coming days.”