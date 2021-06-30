Amit Sial on resuming work after the second wave of pandemic: It is a catch-22 situation

After months of inactivity, shoots have finally resumed as a semblance of normalcy has been restored in the unlock mode. However, actor Amit Sial is still on the fence about getting back to work just yet.

“My heart goes out to people who have suffered because of the second wave. And I just want to say that we need to be really careful because there are talks about third wave coming in,” says the Maharani actor, adding, “At the same time it is a very difficult situation and we need to work. A lot of people have gone without work for months and I really don’t know how they have been surviving and stuff like this. It is a catch-22 situation.”

Sial admits that there is a lot of backlog of work that has happened because of the sporadic shoots in the past 15 months.

“My shoot schedule has got disrupted as well. I was in the middle of a couple of things and it got stalled and couple of other things that should have started by now or probably reached completion, has been pushed back. It is quite sad but at the same time people come first,” he shares

The actor feels that there are still a lot of people, who are being casual about the situation, and that can be catastrophic is the third wave hits.

“People should be more responsible now. I really feel that all of us were really responsible when first wave happened and then post the lockdown, we became very casual about it. And we paid the price for it. Again I see people taking it casually and stepping out without masks and not worrying about hygiene. We need to wake up and only then we can save ourselves,” he shares.

Coming down strongly on people who are still averse to vaccination, the 45-year-old says, “Vaccination is the only way can contain the third wave.”