Anjali Arora spotted at family function in black saree after Lock Upp; fans say, 'we miss you as our Munjali'

Anjali Arora was spotted at a family function days after coming out of Lock Upp. The Instagram influencer was announced the second runner-up of the captivity-based reality show at the finale on May 7, while Payal Rohatgi was the first runner-up. Comedian Munawar Faruqui, whose friendship with Anjali on the show had sparked speculations of a romance between them, emerged as the winner. Also Read| Munawar Faruqui says his closeness with Anjali Arora on Lock Upp 'wasn't easy' for girlfriend Nazila

Anjali's fans remembered Lock Upp days and her friendship with Munawar after a paparazzo account shared a video of her attending the function in a black saree. In the video, she was seen posing with her mother, who had briefly visited her on Lock Upp, and grooving with her to a song. Anjali also interacted with relatives and bonded with children present at the function.

Her fans hailed her as the 'queen' after seeing the video. One wrote, "Queen for a reason #Anjaliarora," while another commented, Queen Anjali." A fan praised Anjali's 'caring' attitude, while another said they are 'obsessed' with her. Others remembered Munjali, a hashtag fans had created to ship Munawar and Anjali, and said they want to see more of her in the coming days.

One wrote, "Looking beautiful. We miss you as our Munjali... (heart emojis) good friends." Another commented, "Missing You Anjali....Come back with a bang." A third one wrote, "Purest soul in lock up. Wholeheartedly stood by Munawar despite knowing he is always being tricky just to get ahead in the show still she showed us what true friendship and bond are. Mad respect for this girl."

Anjali, who has more than 11million followers on her Instagram account, had recently shared a video of the grand welcome she received from her fans in Delhi after coming out of Lock Upp. She folded her hands to greet a swarm of fans who were waiting for her. Her fellow contestants on Lock Upp also praised her in the comments section, with Saisha Shinde writing, "Love and only love. Always and forever." Ali Mercchant called her his 'favourite person,' while Nisha Rawal commented, "Welcome back (heart emoji)." Zeeshan Khan commented, "Oyeeee hoyeeeeee!"

