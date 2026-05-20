Anurag Dobhal says family is ‘conspiring’ against him again, recalls ‘humiliating’ hospital ordeal after car crash

On Wednesday, Anurag revealed that he had decided to leave everything in the past and start a new life. However, he alleged that his family is conspiring against him again. He shared that on March 8, the day of his car crash, he expected his parents to be there with him, but nothing of that sort happened. He further revealed that when he came to Dehradun for some work, he got a call from the police station and learnt some shocking details.

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal , aka UK07 Rider, grabbed headlines in March when he accused his family of “mentally harassing and torturing” him over his interfaith marriage with his wife, Ritika. He even allegedly attempted suicide after crashing his car during a livestream. The YouTuber, who is now recovering from his accident injuries, has shared that his family is conspiring against him again and also recalled the “humiliating” ordeal he went through in the hospital after the accident.

Anurag Dobhal alleges his family is conspiring against him again Anurag said, “Jis point pe mera accident hua tha, ussi raat ko papa went to the police station and registered a complaint against me and bahut saari cheezen likhi thi uss complaint letter main. Mujhe nahi pata tha uss time pe, and jaise jaise time beeta, uspe investigation hoti rahi. Mere khilaaf mere gharwaalon ne firse 50-60 pages ki complaint file ki hai aur usmein jo cheezen maine padhi, mera dimag ghoom gaya (At the very moment when my accident happened, that same night, my father went to the police station and filed a complaint against me. He had written many things in that complaint letter. I didn’t know about it at that time, and as time passed, the investigation kept going on. My family has again filed a 50-60 page complaint against me, and when I read the things written in it, my mind was blown).”

He added that even though he has only ever asked for love from his parents, they have always wanted revenge. He shared that the same things were happening earlier as well, but he could not vlog about it because he feared being judged. He then recalled his days in a hospital bed after the accident and said, “Brother, only I know how I got through that one month. I’ll tell you — for an entire month, I was confined to bed and had to use diapers to relieve myself. That was the most shameful and humiliating thing for me. It was the worst phase of my life.”

Anurag revealed that he had withdrawn all the legal battles and chose not to reveal the entire truth, only putting forward his side of the story. He further claimed that his parents had written false complaints against him in the complaint letter. He added, “Mujhe sirf dukh is baat ka hai ki baatien jhooti kyun liki gayi hai. Just because mujhe galat sabit karna hai toh pura POV badal diya. Jo allegations mere pe lage hain, agar main unka stand naa loon, toh inka mujhe jail pahunchna nishchit hai. Maine itne jhooth toh nahi bole honge yaa iss level ki conspiracy nahi rachi aapke khilaaf.”

Anurag also revealed that his parents alleged his mother was afraid of the friends who frequently visited their house. They also allegedly accused him of forcing them to sign property papers by threatening them. However, Anurag claimed that all these allegations are false and said he has proof of everything.

About Anurag Dobhal’s family feud In March, Anurag shared a vlog, calling it his last video on YouTube and alleged mental harassment and torture by his family. He claimed that his family refused to accept his interfaith marriage with Ritika and did not even allow her to enter their house. Later, his brother called the allegations one-sided and accused Anurag of doing it for views.

In March, Anurag went live on Instagram and, while calling it his “final ride”, allegedly crashed his car. However, he was rescued and immediately taken to the hospital. His then-pregnant wife also visited him in the hospital. Anurag is now the father of a baby boy and has vowed to rebuild his life for his son.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918