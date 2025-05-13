Is Apoorva Mukhija cancelling her Cannes 2025 debut after India's Got Latent row? 'Gaali nahi khaani', says YouTuber

Apoorva Mukhija not Cannes ready

On Monday, during an interaction with a social media user on Instagram, Apoorva revealed that she will not be going to Cannes this year. During a Q&A session on Instagram, one of the social media users asked others, which creator they want to see on the red carpet of the Cannes festival, with one mentioning the name of Apoorva.

Apoorva noticed the comment and responded to it while reposting it. She wrote, “Gaali nahi khani (Don’t want to get abused)”. Apoorva was reportedly set to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival this year. However, it is unclear if her response is tongue-in-cheek or if she has indeed cancelled her Cannes debut.

Apoorva's Insta story.

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is set to take place from May 13 to May 24, 2025. For the red carpet look, the organisers have prohibited the outfits which promote 'nudity' for "decency" reasons. This time, actors such as Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, Sharmila Tagore, Anupam Kher and Ishaan Khatter will be representing India at the global platform.

About Apoorva, India’s Got Latent row

Apoorva was one of the comics who featured in the controversial episode of India’s Got Latent in January. She was part of the panel where YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made his controversial comments about parents and sex. While he was severely criticised, a clip of Apoorva also attracted negative reactions from social media users. Comedian Samay Raina, the creator of the popular YouTube show, later deleted all the episodes of the show. Samay, Ranveer, Apoorva and others related to the show are facing multiple FIRs for their comments on the show.

After the stir, Apoorva went off social media. However, she is back on the medium and regular in posting content now