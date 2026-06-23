Are Off Campus co-stars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston dating? Paris sighting sparks romance rumors; 'happy for them'

Could Off Campus have created a real-life couple? Romance rumors are swirling around Off Campus stars Mika Abdalla who played Allie Hayes and Josh Heuston who played Justin were reportedly spotted together.

Off Campus stars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston have sparked dating rumours after a Paris sighting.(Instagram/ @jheuston , mika.abdalla)

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They have sent fans into a frenzy after they were spotted spending time together in Paris, sparking speculation that the co-stars may be dating.

What is going on

Photos and videos are being shared online and they appear to show both the actors spending time together at a Paris bar and shops.

The speculation comes shortly after Abdalla's reported split from her fiance, actor Jake Short. Fans of the romance series began connecting Abdalla and Heuston after noticing their friendly interactions during interviews and promotional appearances for the show.

The rumors gained more attention after Australian radio programme 2DayFM Breakfast with Nath & Emma cited by Tribune discussed claims that the pair could be dating and sharing an alleged tip from a source connected to Heuston.

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{{^usCountry}} However, this information has not been independently confirmed and neither actor has addressed the speculation publicly {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, this information has not been independently confirmed and neither actor has addressed the speculation publicly {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Tribune, fans also noticed Abdalla's absence from a recent Off Campus cast appearance at a FIFA World Cup match in Vancouver, which added more curiosity around the situation. For now, none of them has commented on the dating rumors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Tribune, fans also noticed Abdalla's absence from a recent Off Campus cast appearance at a FIFA World Cup match in Vancouver, which added more curiosity around the situation. For now, none of them has commented on the dating rumors. {{/usCountry}}

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Fans going head over heels for them

The dating rumors have led to a flood of reactions on social media.

“i love this way too much…Good for them,” one user wrote.

"YESSSS THEY ARE REAL."

A third claimed, “Yup saw them making out at a restaurant near Eiffel Tower lol.”

While one wrote, “I love to see hot people getting together. Mika deserved better than her ugly rude ex.”

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Another wrote, “oh they're really dating……”

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Mika Abdalla's previous relationship

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Mika Abdalla and actor Jake Short were together for around five years before calling it off, with their engagement reportedly ending shortly before Off Campus premiered in early May. And according to reports, their relationship is loving and the breakup was mutual rather than dramatic.

Abdalla's rep confirmed the split to Us Weekly, saying, "Due to recent interest in Mika's personal life, it would feel remiss to not address that her and Jake are no longer together. They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect."

DeuxMoi reported that Abdalla ended things "shortly before Off Campus premiered at the beginning of May," and that Short is "very saddened." An insider told the outlet, “They were a really great couple; it just didn't work out and they remain on good terms.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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