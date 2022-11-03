Are ‘Twitter influencers’ the next big thing?

Twitter has been at the centre of all things news, both good and not so good, ever since tech billionaire Elon Musk took up the reins on October 28. The 51-year-old announced a host of policies, including a $20/month payment to retain one’s verification checkmark and a chance for creators to monetise content.

Musk shared that the microblogging site will now take $8/month as Twitter Blue subscription, instead of $4.99/month. However, price structure will differ from country to country, based on their purchasing power. “This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators,” Musk said, adding that incentivising content creation is “absolutely essential” as creators “need to make a living”. But, whether this would lead to the rise of niche influencers, like those on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, is something to look out for.

According to chef-content creator Sanjyot Keer, any change that helps one expand their reach is welcome. He says, “Social media rents out space to content creators to showcase their talent. But, at the end of the day, it is a business. Someone has to run it. As content creators, you need to adapt, because you’re getting a wider reach.”

Content creator Madan Gowri feels the landscape of Twitter will be altered: “There will definitely be a wave of Twitter influencers. Competition will increase, which will push the content creation ecosystem forward.”

Manish Maheshwari, former Twitter India head, feels that it is time Twitter warms up to the thought of providing space to creators. “There should be space for entertainment, which is what will happen with the changes that Musk hopes to implement,” he tells us.

Content Creators Chirp

Aksh Baghla, Singer and Content Creator: Apart from written tweets, creators can share more value-driven (visual) content, rather than just memes. I think this model can work really well on Twitter. The new monetisation model will invite a new wave of influencers.

Shikha Rastogi, Fashion Blogger: Compensation is always a welcome move. It may invite creators from other platforms to Twitter, who are not on it yet. Verified creators would get perks such as priority in replies and can even post longer videos, which will help improve visibility.

Sanjyot Keer, Chef and Content Creator: At the end of the day, it is a business. Elon Musk mentioned that the subscription model will vary as per a country’s purchasing power. As content creators, you need to adapt because you’re also getting a larger reach out of it.

Madan Gowri, Content Creator: Any platform going towards helping creators earn is great. So far, Twitter has been mostly about politics and current affairs, this might change once monetisation kicks in. There will be a wave of Twitter influencers.