Aryan Khan directs his dad Shah Rukh Khan, enacts intense action scenes in BTS video from Ba***ds of Bollywood. Watch

Bollywood’s Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, has ruled hearts for decades with his films. Now, his son Aryan Khan is winning hearts of his own with his directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Recently, Shah Rukh shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video showcasing Aryan’s directorial skills, leaving fans gushing over the young filmmaker’s talent. Aryan Khan's directorial skills in BTS video from Ba***ds of Bollywood impresses fans.

All about the BTS video from The Ba***ds of Bollywood set

On Monday, Shah Rukh took to Instagram to post a BTS video from the set. It begins with his voice saying, “Bollywood ek sapnon ka shaher. Par yeh shaher sabka nahi ho sakta.” The clip then shows Aryan wearing the camera holder, fully immersed in his work. He is seen enacting each scene and guiding actors precisely on what he wants. In one memorable moment, Aryan even performs action sequences himself, rolling down the stairs to demonstrate exactly how the scene should play out. The video also captures him directing his father, Shah Rukh, explaining how to approach specific moments.

Several stars have praised Aryan’s directorial approach. Arshad Warsi, who plays Gafoor, said, “He is one of the directors who cannot think small. He thinks big and shoots in detail. He shoots how a film should be shot. So that’s very nice.” Emraan Hashmi, playing himself and an intimacy coach, added, “He is a stickler for perfection. He gets what he wants, and I think that I admire in a director.”

Gautami Kapoor shared, “He is so passionate that I told him, Aryan, one camera has to be on you all the time, rolling. Because when he’s explaining my character, he becomes Anu Talwar. When he’s explaining Bobby’s character, he becomes Ajay Talwar, and he’s so passionate about his job and work.”

Fans were thrilled by the BTS glimpse, praising Aryan’s dedication and hard work. One comment read, "Aryan Khan is so talented." Another commented, "Aryan proved that being a nepo kid isn't always a curse; it can be a blessing too if you truly work on yourself." Another wrote, "This is insane." Another comment read, "Watching Aryan Khan direct his papa, the Badshah of Bollywood, feels so special. His hard work and talent truly shine through." Another wrote, "Aryan is the king of directors."

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, the show stars Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in lead roles along with Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa and Anya Singh in key roles. The show, which is a satire on Bollywood, also has some starry cameos, including that of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and more. The show became a sensation upon release and was praised for Aryan's direction, his humour and the performances of the cast members like Manoj, Raghav and Rajat Bedi. The show is available to watch on Netflix.