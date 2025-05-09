Aryan Khan's Ba***ds Of Bollywood to have cameos of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, confirms Saif Ali Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut with Ba***ds Of Bollywood which will release on Netflix. The details of the project are mostly under wraps, however, Saif Ali Khan in a recent interaction has revealed that his kids Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan will be making a cameo in the series. Saif Ali Khan confirmed Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan's appearance in Aryan Khan's Netflix series Ba***ds Of Bollywood

(Also read: Aryan Khan's Ba***ds of Bollywood first review comes from Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, he can't stop gushing)

Saif confirms Sara and Ibrahim's appearance

Aryan's directorial debut has been creating quite the buzz ever since its announcement in February. Recently at the Wave summit 2025, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos was all gaga about the show as he said, "We have a show called Ba***ds of Bollywood coming up. That is really fun. I’m gonna leave the audience to try to figure out the title completely. But it is so fun, I have got four episodes in, you’ll be getting it soon too.”

Saif, who was also a part of the conversation, added, "I have to say I saw a little bit of that show as well, the one you just mentioned and it looked fantastic. My kids have done a little appearance in it."

About the show

According to a synopsis by Netflix, it is about "An ambitious outsider and his friends who navigate the chaotic, larger-than-life, yet uncertain world of Bollywood in this high-stakes drama".

Earlier, while announcing the show in February at an event, Shah Rukh had hinted at the presence a number of Bollywood celebrities in the show. He said, "I can’t name them now because Aryan has asked me not to say anything about the show. They’ve decided to show only me. I was made to shoot (the title reveal video) by Gauri and Aryan. I thank all my colleagues; they’ve done so well. I had a chance to watch the episodes; they were very funny.”

Produced by Gauri Khan, the series is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan.