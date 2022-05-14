Asha Negi: OTT has opened doors for TV actors, it has become easier

Asha Negi gets excited when you mention OTT and the projects she has done on the medium so far. It has not just given her more recognition, but in her words, “totally changed the entire game” for her.

Baarish in 2019 was her web debut, and she followed it up with the Anurag Basu-directed film Ludo which fetched her critical appreciation. Then came the third season of the show Abhay 3 with Kunal Kemmu. “We all know how challenging and difficult it is to move from TV to films. It has now become a little easier or open towards TV actors, OTT has opened a lot of opportunities for us actors,” she says.

She is also quick to add that on OTT, one doesn’t get a sense of being treated any less if you don’t belong to films. “You don’t feel any difference in people’s behaviour towards TV actors here, and I think that is more fun- your work being appreciated. I remember while working on Abhay, there was a very difficult scene, and I got it really well after a few retakes. Kunal came to me and said ‘that was really good’ There is no film or TV actor, you just do your work with dedication. If you have talent, that will get appreciated, that’s the best part,” explains the 32-year-old, who is working on another web project currently.

Did Negi ever have to face the hierarchical treatment anywhere, since she came from TV? She says, “Frankly, as of now I have only worked in shows and films which were meant for OTT. Ludo was a film, but it was directed by Anurag Basu, and dada is like family. His film sets have a homely environment. As far as my other friends who are doing films are concerned, I am not just hearing it, I know there will be preferential treatment towards film actors in front of TV actors. Frankly, we all are okay with it, since films are their home ground and we are coming and entering. Initially, it will be like that. But after three-four films, it will be the same for you.”