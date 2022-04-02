Ashish R Shukla: It’s not the time to sit back and relax

With a career of over two decades, director Ashish R Shukla is glad to be finally getting good projects to helm. He has directed shows like Undekhi, Bahut Hua Samman and web film Bicchoo ka Khel.

“I am actually happy to be in a position to pick up projects. I don’t have to think twice before refusing any project if things don’t fit in the bill. It has been a tough journey and I have sweated it out to reach where I am today — from being an assistant to directing OTT series. Having tried hand in advertising, writing, directing serials and films. I have tried my best to learn from all my failures and test my limits,” he says.

Shukla says that when any series goes into second season then it’s considered successful by many. “Yes it can be said so. But, second season does bring along several obligations too. As a director, it increases my responsibility manifold like in case of Undekhi, when the series was a huge success, it did surprise us. It’s not that we didn’t expect it to be a hit but this big was surely an overwhelming experience. Things changed overnight and the content of second season that we had in mind had to be revamped as the reins were in audience’s hand. We as makers as well as the channel had to learn to read viewers’ mind. So, the second season was surely as per what we could gauge from rating and reviews.”

Basking in the success of the second season of OTT series, Shukla adds, “It’s surely a matter of pride when both your seasons get to taste success. I am happiest to see Undekhi 2 being appreciated. Credit goes to the entire team of cast and crew. According to me, it’s not the time to sit and relax. So, for now, I am working on the pre-production of two really well-scripted projects including an OTT show and a film that will hit the floors soon.”

The Prague and Candy director, who happens to be from Pratapgarh, UP, feels the state is getting its long awaited due. “As a youngster I always thought ke yaha ke logo ko zyada struggle karna padta hai especially in the entertainment industry. Though being culturally and scenically rich it was earlier not opted by the makers or visual directors as a shooting spot. But, things have changed today and it makes me absolutely proud as an UPite. Soon, I too will be coming up with a UP-based project as its time to give back to my home state.”