Azma Fallah calls Ali Mercchant 'buddha' on Lock Upp, he says 'I am the same age as Kangana Ranaut'

Azma Fallah and Ali Mercchant got into a fight on Friday's episode of the ongoing reality show Lock Upp and she labelled him as a "buddha (old man)" several times. Reacting to it, Ali told her that he would not be bothered by her age-shaming, adding that he is the same age as show host Kangana Ranaut. (Also read: Munawar Faruqui says his dad won't let him drive)

When Ali walked up to Azma and asked her to complete her duties of cleaning the bathroom area, she refused to do it and called him ‘Do takke ka aadmi (worthless man)’. She also claimed that he did nothing in the house and must not order her around. She added, "Apne ko Munawar Faruqui ke level pe laa, jiska chela bana firta hai us tak le ke aa fir baat karna (Raise your level up to the likes of Munawar Faruqui and then talk to me).

When Ali reminded her that he completed his task of emptying and cleaning the dustbins, she said, “Apne muh se saaf karta na dustbin. Tu bhi to kachra hi hai apna muh duba leta daustbin mein, chaat leta dustbin. Apni muh se saaf kariyo dustbin next time (Why didn't you use your mouth to clean it? You are garbage, you should lick the dustbin to clean it next time).”

An irritated Ali told her, “Talk to my shoes, that is what you deserve. Oh sorry! My shoes are branded and expensive to spoil them on you. Your mouth is like gutter.” Azma responded with, “Mujhe kisi uncle ki disrespect nahi karni hai. Bahar mujhpe lanchan lag jayega ki ek uncle ki disrespect kar rahi hai. Bahar bawaal ho jayega jail ke, Ali uncle ki disrespect kaise ki tumne Azma (I do not want to disrespect an uncle, it will be chaotic outside the jail. People will say 'Azma, how could you disrespect an uncle')."

Ali and Azma kept saying ‘gutter mouth’ and ‘buddhe’ to each other repeatedly. “Buddha, footage lene ke liye aa jata hai. Mere bed ke aaspas aake dikha buddhe. Tere jo nakli baal lagwaye hai na sir pe wo ek-ek chhun ke nikalungi (This old man comes to me for footage, do not even dare to come near my bed. I will pull out each strand of the wig that you have)."

Ali then told her, “Mujhe age shaming se fark nahi padta. Main aur Kangana ek age ke hain (I do not care for your age shaming, I am the same age as Kangana).” Azma then claimed she was not age-shaming him. "I did not say this because of your age, I said so because of the way you walk."

