Bhavana Pandey recalls hilarious Karwa Chauth incident when she saw Boney Kapoor's face instead of Chunky's

What Bhavana said

Bhavana began, “We go to Sunita Kapoor's house. Anil Kapoor's wife. So all of us go there and break the fast together. We have to go to the terrace to see the moon. So all of us go together. So we got the channi (strainer) and placed the diyas there. I told Chunky to hold his position because we were waiting to eat.”

She then shared what happened next. “Chunky has this old habit… I prepared everything and the moment I turned around he was gone. I don't know whether he got a call or something else happened, and the channi landed straight on the face of Boney Kapoor! I instantly turned around and yelled, ‘Chunky, where are you?’ He came back and took his position. Then I did the ritual properly!”

Kapil quipped how Boney must have thought why is Sridevi (his late wife) is looking so different today!

More details

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, titled Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives for its first two seasons, debuted on Netflix in 2020. Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Sajdeh form the initial cast, joined by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla from Delhi in season 3.

The new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show is streaming on Netflix.