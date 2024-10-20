Bhavana Pandey recalls hilarious Karwa Chauth incident when she saw Boney Kapoor's face instead of Chunky's
Bhavana Pandey recounted the hilarious story on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where she was the guest alongside Maheep Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and others.
The stars of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives- including Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla were present on the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. During the chat, Bhavana recounted a hilarious incident during their annual Karwa Chauth celebrations at Anil Kapoor's residence, which left everyone in splits. (Also read: Maheep Kapoor shares how Shanaya Kapoor was affected by Sridevi, Mona's deaths: ‘She was scared when I woke up in ICU’)
What Bhavana said
Bhavana began, “We go to Sunita Kapoor's house. Anil Kapoor's wife. So all of us go there and break the fast together. We have to go to the terrace to see the moon. So all of us go together. So we got the channi (strainer) and placed the diyas there. I told Chunky to hold his position because we were waiting to eat.”
She then shared what happened next. “Chunky has this old habit… I prepared everything and the moment I turned around he was gone. I don't know whether he got a call or something else happened, and the channi landed straight on the face of Boney Kapoor! I instantly turned around and yelled, ‘Chunky, where are you?’ He came back and took his position. Then I did the ritual properly!”
Kapil quipped how Boney must have thought why is Sridevi (his late wife) is looking so different today!
More details
Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, titled Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives for its first two seasons, debuted on Netflix in 2020. Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Sajdeh form the initial cast, joined by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla from Delhi in season 3.
The new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show is streaming on Netflix.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.