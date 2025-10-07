Bigg Boss 19’s Amaal Mallik spits in kitchen sink, video leaves netizens disgusted: ‘That's so unhygienic’

Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik, who is currently locked inside Bigg Boss 19, is making headlines for a shockingly disgusting reason. A clip showing Amaal spitting into the kitchen sink has emerged on social media, leaving viewers absolutely furious. They have wasted no time in condemning the action, labeling his behaviour as both disgusting and unhygienic. Last week, Amaal Mallik was much talked about inside the house and outside.

Amaal Mallik spits in sink

The clip causing outrage shows Amaal drinking water directly from the hose, used to fill bottles, without cleaning it and later spitting into the kitchen sink. Many people took to social media to call him out.

One wrote, “Drink water like Amaal... direct from the hose and don't even clean it after... spread germs yay!!! why can't he take water in his bottle or glasss... ewwww and damn... did he also spit in the sink.”

Another shared, “Disgusting”, with one saying, “Yuckkkk 🤮🤮🤮🤮it's so unhygienic”.

"Big celebrity… but zero class. 🤢 Sp!tting everywhere is not swag, it’s unhygienic #AmaalMallik go learn some manners first," wrote another social media user.

One wrote, “Fame doesn’t teach basic hygiene… Spitting like that is a no-go — Amaal, take notes”, with one saying, “This Amaal is so unhygienic. A few weeks ago, he put a used spoon straight into the rice pot and today he rinsed his mouth and spat in the sink. Yuck.”

Another asked, “@AmaalMallik no manners in your house?”.

“Unhygienic spoiled brat #AmaalMallik , drinking water direct from the hose and don't even clean it after spread germs yay did he also spit in the sink,” one wrote.

Amaal Mallik in BB house

Last week, Amaal was much talked about inside the house and outside. In fact, host and superstar Salman Khan has been accused of being ‘biased’ towards Amaal as he didn’t address his fight with Abhishek Bajaj. The argument began after Amaal commented that Ashnoor “barks like a dog,” which angered her friend Abhishek, who then gave a sharp response. Matters escalated when Amaal moved closer to Abhishek and touched his forehead against Abhishek’s, leading the latter to react aggressively and push him back with full force. The other housemates had to intervene to prevent the fight from getting worse.

On Friday, his brother Armaan took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise the show’s team for portraying Amaal negatively in the promos. He wrote, “The way they edit promos to make Amaal look like he’s wrong and then hide how others are provoking and misbehaving, is actually insane. This show and its toxicity are exhausting. Never liked it, never will. Just praying my brother stays healthy and sane through all this.” However, the singer later deleted the tweet.

Bigg Boss 19 streams every day at 9 PM on JioCinema and airs at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.