Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan wishes Karan Johar heard his side of story too, 'maybe his mindset would be different'

Bigg Boss OTT's evicted contestant Zeeshan Khan, who was earlier slammed by the reality show host Karan Johar over his 'ladki ho toh daayre mein raho (You are a girl, stay in your limits)' comment, has said that he wished his side of the story was also heard. Zeeshan also said that Karan's perspective about him might have been different had he been able to put forward his side.

A few days before Zeeshan's eviction, Karan put him in the spotlight. Karan said it 'reeks of misogyny and chauvinism’. Zeeshan tried to explain that the comment was made in retaliation to what was said to him. However, Karan responded that Zeeshan's justification was not 'worth buying at all’.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Zeeshan said, “Mujhe khaali is cheez ka dukh hai, ke mera bhi mujhe side rakhne diya jata, meri bhi side of the story sunn li jaati, maybe Karan sir ka mindset kuch our hota. Maybe, unka perception mere bare mein kuch our hota. (I only feel bad that I could also have been allowed to keep my side of the story. Karan sir's mindset could have been different had my side of the story too been heard. Maybe his perfection of me would be different)."

He added, "But, it’s okay, I have no hard feelings. I think he did his job as a host, I did my job as a contestant. Baaki toh logon ko sab dikh hi raha hai (Rest people are watching). They know what is right what is wrong.”

A day after the incident, Zeeshan and Milind had discussed the episode. According to a Zoom report, Zeeshan had said, "I was termed a misogynist because of that one sentence and the 1000 sentences that were thrown at me by Akshara went unnoticed." Milind added, "You spoke about her daayra (limits) and he (Karan Johar) asked about every female contestant's perception, but he never spoke to any of the boys, why?"

Zeeshan was recently ousted from Bigg Boss OTT following his violent fight with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat.