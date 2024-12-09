Black Doves streaming on OTT platform: Release date, where to watch and season 2 update

Black Doves is a gripping British spy-thriller series that follows the complex journey of Helen Webb, portrayed by Keira Knightley. Created and written by Joe Barton, the show delves into the world of espionage, secrets, and high-stakes drama and is now streaming on an OTT platform. Black Doves is a British spy-thriller series featuring Keira Knightley as Helen Webb, a spy seeking revenge for her murdered lover. (@netflix/X)

Where to watch Black Doves?

The spy thriller officially landed on Netflix on December 5 and is now available to stream with a subscription plan. The streaming service announced Blac Doves’ arrival on X as it wrote, “An undercover spy + a dead lover = revenge. Black Doves is now playing." The series follows themes such as betrayal, espionage and global conspiracy, as reported by Free Press Journal.

What is Black Doves about?

This British series follows the story of Knightley’s character, Helen Webb who is married to the Secretary of State for Defence and her secret is that she is a spy. She finds herself amid chaos when she discovers that some men of higher standing in the underworld have murdered her love, Sam Young. Furious over her lover’s death, she embarks on a mission to avenge his death and uncover the truth and the obstacle she is met with along the way. It is to be seen if she will be able to succeed in her mission.

Black Doves star cast

The star-studded cast of Black Doves brings a diverse range of talent to the screen, with Knightley leading the way as the enigmatic Webb. Joining her are Sarah Lancashire as the mysterious Reed, Ben Whishaw as the insightful Sam Young, and Andrew Buchan as Helen’s complex husband, Wallace Webb. The series also features Omari Douglas as Michael, Ella Lily Hyland as Williams, and Adam Silver as Arnie, along with Kathryn Hunter as the shrewd Lenny Lines. Luther Ford plays Hector Newman, while Tracey Ullman adds a sharp edge as Alex Clark, making this ensemble one to watch in this thrilling espionage drama.

Will there be a second season of Black Doves?

The show will be back with a sequel as announced by the streaming giant. Barton told Deadline, “It’s a different kind of pressure now. When you do a show you are always wanting it to do well to get a second season but now they’ve already let us come back the pressure is about hoping it does well to reward that faith.”

Talking to Radio Times, Barton revealed that the news of the show’s renewal came as a shock to him. He shared, “It’s never happened before. Most things I work on get cancelled almost instantly. So, I was all prepared to have a really nervous Christmas this year. I was on holiday, and in an Italian supermarket, when I got a call from the producers saying, ‘Come home, you need to start writing, we’re doing more.”