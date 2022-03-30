Bridgerton star Nicola says she's heard about Shah Rukh Khan as she watches romantic Bollywood scenes with Charithra

Bridgerton is back with the second season and yet another old school love story. Actor Charithra Chandran, who plays the season's diamond Edwina Sharma, along with Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington or Lady Whistledown on the show, reacted to popular romantic scenes from some of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters. The two were blown away by how romantic Shah Rukh Khan was on screen and were also impressed by scenes featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his flowing long locks in fresh selfies with fans. See pics)

As the video opens with Charithra in a dark pink dress and Nicola in a pink and red dress, the former says, “There's one thing that matches the romance and yearning in Bridgerton and that's Bollywood.” She went on to tell Nicola all about those scenes and films as the two watched a movie clips together.

They began watching a scene from Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. As Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor kissed each other on screen, Nicola reacted, “Awwww.” After watching Katrina Kaif's bike scene from Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara, Charithra said, “I love that it's the woman making the romantic gesture on the bike. She looks so glam on a bike, if that was me even filming, it'd be like…yeah," with both of them showing a terrified expression which they would have had on riding a bike.

They go on to watch a rain scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai when Kajol gets drenched and is seen drying her hair with Shah Rukh Khan looking at her. Both Nicola and Charithra confessed they couldn't have shot such a scene. As Charithra explained to Nicola that the male actor is actually Shah Rukh Khan, she reacted, “I have heard that name!” Charithra replied, “Very, very, very famous man.”

The two then watched Sushmita Sen's entry scene in Main Hoon Na, with Charithra calling it a very “iconic scene”. She told Nicola how Sushmita was the Miss Universe and Shah Rukh's gesture of extending his hands was his most famous pose. As Sushmita's saree sweeps across Shah Rukh's face, Nicola reacts, “Ohhh.” She again said, “Oh, I mean, come on.”

After watching the scnes, Charithra said, “We all deserve a Shah Rukh Khan in our lives.” Nicola added, “I will never be over these. Major.”

Created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton revolves around Regency era London's ton during the season, when debutantes are presented at court to seek fout a life partner. Simone Ashley also plays the lead named Kate Sharma in season two.

