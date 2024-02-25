Bucchigiri Episode 7 delayed; New release date revealed

Bucchigiri Episode 7 premiere faces a week's delay as per the new update on the anime's official X(formerly Twitter) page. As for why the release date has been pushed, the creators seek to recapitulate all that has happened in the show so far. Taking the dedicated fanbase back in time to revisit the journey undertaken this far, voice actor Genki Ookawa, who helms the animated persona of Arajin Tomoshibi in Bucchigiri anime, recapped the events of the first six episodes on Saturday. Here's when you can expect the new episode: Still from the Bucchigiri anime.(X / @bucchigiri_PR)

New Bucchigiri Episode 7 release date

Since the initial premiere date was occupied by the recap of Bucchigiri Episodes 1-6, the next entry will reportedly drop on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 11 pm JST on TV Tokyo. Fans should keep an eye on the Japanese TV station's schedule on the official website to stay tuned to any new last-minute changes.

Slight delays can be expected before its subsequent premiere on Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video for international audiences.

Why was the Episode 7 broadcast delayed?

The recap episodes intercepted the original flow of the anime series due to a schedule conflict with the broadcast of World Table Tennis 2024 on February 24.

Bucchigiri Episode 6 recap

The previous episode began with flashes of the fight between Kenichirou and Marito. Another flashback revealed the two characters' entanglement. Tahide Outa has suggested that Marito and Douman's scuffle could help him return to his old self.

With neither of the fighters backing down, fate stepped in to intervene. The flooring collapsed, and that was that.

That wasn't the only fight to have happened in the sixth episode. Akutarou and Arajin also got into an altercation. Arajin had almost let go and given up, but seeing his friend Matakara severely hurt and his love Mahoro Jin also facing dangers, he got back up. Ultimately, he defeated Shindo.