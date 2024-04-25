Captain America returns in X-Men ‘97! But the internet isn’t impressed. Here's why

Captain America aka Steve Rogers is back! No, we're not referring to Chris Evans striking back as the Avenger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the return of the popular character in the ongoing animated series, X-Men '97. (Also Read – X-Men 97 early reviews: Iconic show's ‘Fresh and X-traordinary revival' boasts improved animation; hailed a must-watch) Captain America in X-Men '97

Captain America in X-Men '97

In the latest episode of X-Men '97, which dropped on Wednesday, a vengeful Rogue sneaks into a top-secret US facility, trying to trace the scientist behind the manufacturing of Sentinels which destroyed the mutant homeland of Genosha in the previous episode, killing her beaus Magneto and Gambit in the process.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

However, she is soon averted by Captain America, who throws his shield at her. She grabs hold of the weapon and confiscates it, warning Steve Rogers not to come in her way. He takes her inside the facility and explains to her that he is also chasing the forces behind the Genosha genocide, but he wants to play by the books. “My hands are tied,” he says, to which Rogue responds by saying, “If your hands are tied, you won't need this,” and throws the shield into the hills far away. She then flies off, leaving a miffed Steve Rogers behind.

Internet reacts

While we don't know if this was all of Captain America we'd see in X-Men ‘97, but the internet isn’t impressed by what they got in this episode.

One user on X posted the clip of Rogue throwing the shield away and wrote, “This is literally the most petty thing you could do to Captain America (crying emoji).”

Another posted, “I think today's captain america discourse is definitely the most smooth brained characterization discourse I've seen in a while because nowhere in that episode does Cap act remotely fascisty and the point of the episode is to show that Rogue is kind of losing it.”

“Its hilarious how the name ‘captain america’ makes x-writers go ‘must be a government bootlicker’ when his whole character indicates quite the opposite, even more so if you go looking at the history of the creator of the character,” read another tweet.