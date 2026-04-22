Citadel Season 2 trailer: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden unite for another mission. Here’s when it will release

Beyond the action, the teaser also hints at a web of shocking betrayals and a wider roster of agents. It shows that with the stakes higher than ever, the line between ally and enemy appears blurrier than before – making it clear that no one can be trusted.

The trailer shows its core trio – Mason Kane (Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra), and Bernard Orlick ( Stanley Tucci ), reuniting. Former elite operatives of the now-destroyed spy agency Citadel, the trio are pulled back into the fray as the shadowy syndicate Manticore tightens its grip. The trailer then shows them assembling for a high-risk, globe-spanning mission.

On Tuesday, the makers released the trailer of the second season, teasing a new mission that looks bigger, darker, and far more dangerous. The clip comes packed with adrenaline-pumping sequences, intense combat, and a looming sense of threat. The makers also announced the premiere date for the return of the spy series.

After a three-year hiatus and the shelving of two planned spinoffs, Citadel is finally returning for its second season. The trailer for the new instalment is out, and it comes with a peek into the globe-trotting spy saga as Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden jump back into action, hinting at higher stakes and a more adrenaline-charged ride.

The trailer of Citadel Season 2 has got social media users excited. Viewers praised the high-octane action, sleek visuals, and the chemistry between Priyanka and Richard.

One social media user wrote, “Perfect start of May”, with another writing, “Season 2 is already giving me goosebumps! This is going to be epic.”

One wrote, “Seated for Priyanka”, with one sharing, “There is nothing Stanley Tucci can’t do.”

One excited social media user wrote, “That moment when you can't decide who is more attractive to you: Stanley Tucci and Richard Madden. It's me. I am having this moment.” One exclaimed, “Wow this looks so hot”.

“Already impatient for it. The season 1 story was so amazing,” another comment read.

More about season 2 All seven episodes of the second season will be released on May 6 on Prime Video. Returning cast members of the season include Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings, alongside an expanded ensemble cast featuring Jack Reynor as Hutch, Matt Berry as Franke Sharpe, and Lina El Arabi as Celine. Other notable additions include Merle Dandridge, Gabriel Leone, and Rayna Vallandingham.

From Amazon MGM Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner, director, and executive producer. Joe Russo and Greg Yaitanes also serve as directors in addition to executive producers.

About Citadel Citadel is described as a “heart-racing spy thriller following Mason Kane (Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), and Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) – elite operatives, on a mission to foil a global threat.

Citadel is created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil. Besides Priyanka, the spy series also stars Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. Anthony Russo and Joe Russo are the executive producers of the show. It premiered on Prime Video on April 28, 2023. At the time of the release, the series received mixed reviews from social media users and critics.