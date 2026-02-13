Korean dramas, return of classics, and Stanley Tucci and Alia Bhatt: Prime Video unveils its 1st international slate

Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video held its first-ever slate launch for non-English titles in London on Thursday. The inaugural Prime Video Presents: International Originals showcase saw a presentation of the biggest non-English titles on the streamer from around the world, with Indian representation too, in the form of Alia Bhatt’s home production. Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics - Red Carpet at La Scala - Teatro La Scala, Milan, Italy - February 6, 2026 Actor Stanley Tucci arrives for the La Scala event ahead of the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina Games REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli (REUTERS)

Prime Video Presents International 2026 showcase The virtual showcase was broadcast live from London, with pre-recorded interviews featuring talent such as author Mercedes Ron, actors Stanley Tucci, Nicole Wallace, and Alia Bhatt, among others. The titles included a wide range of geographical variety, including India, Colombia, Japan, South Korea, Italy, Spain, and Mexico.

Some of the highlights include: In Colombia, the iconic show Yo soy Betty, la fea was revived for a third season 24 years after it ended. Star Ana Maria Orozco is returning to the role she originated. The popular show inspired several remakes across the world, including Ugly Betty in the US and Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin in India.

Nicole Wallace, the star of the sensational Culpa Mia, will return to Prime Video in shows from two countries - an adaptation of Isabel Allende's novel The House of the Spirits from Chile and Postcards from Italy, an Italian show helmed by Only Murders in the Building alum Jessica Yu.

In Japan, Prime Video has secured exclusive worldwide rights to a reboot of Fist of the North Star, plus a new adaptation of The Ghost in the Shell. In Mexico, Vengeance, the first Mexico-produced Amazon Original movie, is getting a theatrical launch this month.

A number of series are on the horizon in South Korea, a country whose shows have taken the world by storm in the last few years. Upcoming Prime Video shows from Korea include psychological thriller Siren's Kiss, starring Park Min-young and Wi Hajun, meta rom-com Absolute Value of Romance, and See You at Work Tomorrow! (working title) exploring workplace romance.

In India, Alia Bhatt’s home production is bringing a coming-of-age drama Don’t Be Shy, marking the popular actor’s first collaboration with the streamer.

One of the most talked-about projects is expected to be the France-Italy co-production Masterplan, directed by Reacher's Thomas Vincent. The film stars Stanley Tucci as a hapless father who tries to reconnect with his long-lost children by convincing them to help him steal the Mona Lisa.

