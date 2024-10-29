David Fincher's next likely to be English adaptation of Korean breakout show Squid Game: Report

Netflix has reportedly picked the best person to helm the English adaptation of its Korean breakout series, Squid Game. As per a Deadline report, David Fincher has been roped in to direct a version of the 2021 scripted series set in the US. (Also Read – Squid Game season 2 special teaser: Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi-hun re-enters game with 'new resolution in mind'. Watch) David Fincher to direct English adaptation of Squid Game

David Fincher's Squid Game

No other details of David's adaptation of Squid Game are known, except that Dennis Kelly likely serves as the screenwriter. The British talent is best known for scripting the thriller show Utopia which ran from 2013 till 2014. While earlier reports stated David could be developing an English film adaptation of Squid Game, a fresh update confirms that it's a series, not a movie.

David has been associated with Netflix since its early days. He directed two episodes of the historic political thriller show House of Cards back in 2018. He then helmed the psychological crime thriller show Mindhunter from 2017 till 2019. He also produced the animated anthology series Love, Death & Robots, which premiered on the platform in 2019. His last couple of directorial features have also been released by the streamer – 2020 biographical drama Mank, which fetched him an Oscar nomination, and most recently, The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender last year.

Squid Game is no new turf for David either. Besides being a long-format veteran, he has helmed a film whose premise is quite similar to that of Squid Game. His 1997 mystery thriller The Game, starring Michael Douglas and Sean Penn, in which the protagonist (Michael) receives a strange gift from his brother, which entails participating in a game that's mysteriously linked to his real life.

About Squid Game

The first instalment of the South Korean survival thriller show premiered in 2021 and became a global hit. It won 6 Emmy Awards next year. It's been renewed for two more seasons, with the second one set to premiere on December 26. In season 2 directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Gong Yoo will reprise his role alongside Lee Jung-jae, who returns as the protagonist Gi-hun.