Divya Agarwal on heated exchange with Karan Johar on Bigg Boss OTT: ‘If I have to get a film by impressing someone…’

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal got off to a shaky start with host Karan Johar on the show. The two got into a heated exchange in the first Sunday Ka Vaar episode as he pulled her up and reminded her that she was a contestant and he was the host, and said that the line should be maintained.

In a new interview, Divya was asked if she was ever afraid of rubbing Karan the wrong way and felt that it might affect her film prospects. She said that she was confident in her talent as an artist and believes that she will always find work somewhere or the other.

Speaking to radio host Siddharth Kannan, Divya said in Hindi, “I am confident that as an artist, I will never starve to death. Acting is my profession and I am passionate about it. But it is not necessary that I can showcase my passion only in a Karan Johar film.”

“I have nothing to do with how much my passion resonates with people, whether it is a hit or flop. I am doing what I want to. It doesn’t matter if it is a Karan Johar film or a regional film or a short film. If I have to get a film by impressing someone, the audience can see everything. They will criticise me if I can’t act, no matter how many films I get,” she added.

Divya said that she knew that she was ‘true to (herself)’ and ‘not wrong’, and so, she would never stop herself from speaking. She added that as the weeks went by, Karan tried to understand her and towards the end, was even ‘fond’ of her.

On Saturday, Divya beat Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty to become the first-ever winner of Bigg Boss OTT. In an Instagram post, she said that she was ‘extremely elated and honoured with all the love that has been pouring in’. She reflected on her journey and said that though it was ‘filled with challenges’, she has emerged more confident and focused because of it. She also thanked her fans, family and friends for their support.