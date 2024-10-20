Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ekta Kapoor, mother in legal trouble as case filed against them under POCSO Act for objectionable scenes in Gandii Baat

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Oct 20, 2024 02:41 PM IST

The case is related to season 6 of the web series Gandii Baat on Alt Balaji. It streamed on the OTT platform between February 2021 and April 2021.

Producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, have landed in legal trouble. A case has been filed against them under the POCSO Act for allegedly showing inappropriate scenes involving minor girls in an episode of the ALT Balaji's web series Gandii Baat. (Also Read | Ekta Kapoor stresses on safety of women at workplace when asked on Hema Committee report)

Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor have landed in legal trouble.
Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor have landed in legal trouble.

The case is related to season 6 of the web series Gandii Baat on the OTT platform Alt Balaji. According to Mumbai Police, a case has been registered against Balaji Telefilm Limited, Ekta Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, at MHB police station in Mumbai under sections 295-A of IPC, IT Act and sections 13 and 15 of the POCSO Act.

It is written in the complaint that this series, which streamed on Alt Balaji between February 2021 and April 2021, showed obscene scenes of minor girls. However, this controversial episode is not currently streaming on this app.

Meanwhile, Ektaa's drama film Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 released in theatres on April 19. Titled LSD 2, the film is helmed by Dibakar Banerjee.

With a thought-provoking poster, the team confronts the audience with the stark reality of our digitally obsessed society, capturing a couple engaged in both intimate connection and technological detachment simultaneously.

Get World Cup ready...
See more
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On