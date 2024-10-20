Ekta Kapoor, mother in legal trouble as case filed against them under POCSO Act for objectionable scenes in Gandii Baat

The case is related to season 6 of the web series Gandii Baat on the OTT platform Alt Balaji. According to Mumbai Police, a case has been registered against Balaji Telefilm Limited, Ekta Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, at MHB police station in Mumbai under sections 295-A of IPC, IT Act and sections 13 and 15 of the POCSO Act.
It is written in the complaint that this series, which streamed on Alt Balaji between February 2021 and April 2021, showed obscene scenes of minor girls. However, this controversial episode is not currently streaming on this app.
Meanwhile, Ektaa's drama film Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 released in theatres on April 19. Titled LSD 2, the film is helmed by Dibakar Banerjee.
With a thought-provoking poster, the team confronts the audience with the stark reality of our digitally obsessed society, capturing a couple engaged in both intimate connection and technological detachment simultaneously.
