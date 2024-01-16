Emergency Couple to Suspicious Partner: Best K-dramas with enemies-to-lovers trope

There is a thin line between love and hate. Boy meets girl and the battle lines are drawn, it's hate at first sight. But, life and fate work in strange ways, and the enemies cannot resist the push and pull of attraction. Love blossoms and the rest is history. Here are five K-dramas where we see the classic enemies-to-lovers trope. (Also read: Loving Song Kang's My Demon? Four more K-dramas with a juicy contract marriages trope) Ji Chang Wook and Nam Ji Hyun in Suspicious Partner.

Love To Hate You

When a man-hating lawyer and a matinée star who distrusts women meet, it’s a given that they are a match made in hell. Kim Ok Bin and Past Live’s Yoo Tae Ho bring a perfect

breezy rom-com which has all the tropes and cliches associated with the genre. Their chemistry is super hot and gives you some intense moments.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Emergency Couple

Marry in haste and repent at leisure. Song Ji Hyo’s Jin Hee and Choi Jin Hyuk’s Chang Min get married as soon as they meet. But once together, their honeymoon does not last long and they divorce soon after. Years later, the two meet yet again, this time as medical interns in a hospital, and could kill each other than be seen together.

Where To Watch: Viki

Secret Love

Yoo Jung (Hwang Jung Eun) took the fall for her boyfriend, and gets imprisoned for a crime she didn’t commit. Min Hyuk (Ji Sung) blames her for killing his girlfriend. As he sets out to ruin her life, he finds himself falling in love with her instead.

Where To Watch: Viki

Innocent Man

Kang Ma Ru (Song Joong Ki) is a medical intern, whose life changes when he takes the blame for his selfish girlfriend’s crimes.

Imprisoned and back, his career over, he plans the perfect revenge. His bait is his former girlfriend’s stepdaughter, but instead, he turns into a pawn in his own game.

Suspicious Partner

Prosecutor Noh Ji Wook (Ji Chang Wook) avoids Eun Bong Hee (Nam Ji Hyun) since it was defending her in court which had caused turmoil in his life. But as danger looms ahead of them, the two end up protecting and falling for each other.

Where to Watch: Netflix