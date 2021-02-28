Expectations from women are always high: Asheema Vardaan
Actor Asheema Vardaan feels that the struggle of girls in the entertainment industry is two-fold. “This is the one big truth of the world that expectations from women are always high. You cannot afford to take chances. Your make-up, hair, appearance, vital stats all should be up to the mark. And still there is no surety whether you will make it through the audition or not,” said the ‘Abhay-2’ actor.
Asheema never considered herself to be the quintessential actor. “When I joined the industry and was into the auditioning grind, somewhere in my mind I used to think that I was not one of those typical glamorous girls. That’s the reason that when I got a chance to audition for one such role in 2017, I deliberately reached late to avoid auditions. But as it’s said, destiny takes its own course and so it was in my case, the role fell in my lap. And I became part of the web series ‘Dev DD’ season 1.”
The youngster is happy to return with the second season of her series. “On OTT, the series is considered a big hit only when the audience waits for its second season. I am glad that my debut series too got its second season, and I was able to do justice to my new character in the show. Though last year I was well accepted for my role of a schizophrenic antagonist in ‘Abhay 2’ yet I was keeping my fingers crossed for the audience’s response to ‘Dev DD’,” said Asheema who will next be seen in a web film.
