Goldie Behl on casting Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani in Mithya: 'We didn’t know what her lineage was'

Goldie Behl, the showrunner of Mithya, has claimed actor Huma Qureshi deserves far more opportunities for the talent she has. He has also said Avantika Dassani was chosen for the thriller series through a normal casting process that involved an audition.

Mithya stars Huma as a teacher and Avantika, daughter of actor Bhagyashree, as her student. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Goldie opened up about the show and confessed to not knowing about Avantika's lineage before casting her as one of the main leads. He also shared his thoughts on cheating and expressed happiness on the return of his wife Sonali Bendre to work after her victory against cancer. Excerpts:

How was Mithya conceptualised?

It is the remake of a British show called Cheat that was made in 2019. It is basically about a teacher-student relationship that spirals out of control. When we discussed the layers and the reasons why the student and the teacher have these problems with each other, we found new dynamics--there are lot of interpersonal stories in a family that start tumbling out. It starts from cheating in a class to cheating in life -- the lies that we live with and the lies that we are trying to tell ourselves to make ourselves feel better.

You seem to have a penchant for complex stories like your earlier web show, Rejectx.

Series are fun as you can tell multiple stories and at the same time, they are engrossing. They are part of the same world but there are so many things to tell. When you try to tell all of them in a movie, it becomes confusing. But in a series, you can take your time and tell multiple stories.

As a filmmaker, what can one ensure to avoid creating confusion while making a film or web series.

The goal should be to remember the reason and theme of why you are making a story. If you have a feeling that you will end up making it complicated or confusing, you need to come back to the reason why you are making that story.

How was it to work with and an experienced actor like Huma Qureshi and a newcomer like Avantika Dassani?

I know Huma personally as well. She is such a fine actor, I think she can get many more opportunities. She has never been projected like this before. You will get to see her softer and vulnerable side and at the same time, she is a woman who is trapped and fighting a different battle.

Avantika has unpredictability in her character. We wanted someone who is not that well known and people don’t know what to expect from her, unlike the protagonist. That was one of the main reasons why we cast her. Credit to Avantika, she came through the normal casting process: through the casting director via audition. We didn’t know what her lineage was, we just found her interesting for the part.

What were the challenges faced during the shooting of Mithya?

I wanted to get this show shot in Darjeeling in the middle of rains. Weather brings its own challenges. You can’t predict when it is going to rain. There is this natural mist, it’s so beautiful. You can see the mist coming in and going out during a running shot. Not a single shot has been shot in sunlight, the whole show has an overcast look, it’s got a mysterious atmosphere.

Also read: Mithya review: Huma Qureshi-led web series should have been a ninety-minute thriller

What is your take on cheating? An actor recently said nothing is unforgivable.

It’s not a right thing obviously. Cheating is not a complimentary word. I believe in duty and even if you are unhappy for some reason but are duty bound, you should stick to it. That’s my upbringing. Cheating is very subjective – it can be emotional cheating or physical. Physically cheating with somebody is worse than emotionally cheating with somebody.

Sonali Bendre has made a comeback with Dance India Dance. Your reaction.

I am very happy. You will see more of her on screen. God has been kind and people have shown a lot of love to all of us.