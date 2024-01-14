Greg Daniels sparks excitement: The Office reboot in the works

Greg Daniels, the creator of The Office, is actively forming a writers' room as part of his ongoing endeavors to breathe new life into the former NBC comedy with a fresh perspective, as per a report on The Hollywood Reporter. The studio responsible for the original series, Universal Television, has refrained from making any comments. The report further adds that currently, no network or platform is affiliated, as the project is in the early stages, driven primarily by the collective aspiration to revisit the iconic Steve Carell-led series. A still from the The Office(Instagram/theoffice)

Studio's Persistent Pursuit

For years, the studio has expressed a strong interest in reviving one of television's most iconic and successful comedies. NBC attempted to reinvigorate the show a few years back, exploring a new iteration with a fresh cast. However, the project did not progress beyond the development stage.

Daniels had previously shared his disinterest in orchestrating a reboot featuring the original cast or characters. This prospective reimagining of the series would likely inhabit the same universe but is envisioned to diverge significantly from the original rendition.

From NBC to Netflix Triumph

Originally airing on NBC from 2005 to 2013, the workplace comedy set at Dunder Mifflin experienced a resurgence when it found a second life on Netflix. It consistently ranked as one of the streaming platform's most popular programs in the U.S. The latest data from Netflix indicates that the show continues to be a global favourite, remaining among the platform's most popular series internationally.

The series served as a launching pad for the Hollywood careers of stars like Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Mindy Kaling, Ed Helms, B.J. Novak, and numerous others.

The triumph on Netflix prompted NBCUniversal to invest approximately $500 million in securing exclusive rights for the series on Peacock, coinciding with the streaming platform's launch. NBCU aspired for the show to serve as a flagship attraction for the service, but Peacock's limited reach has hindered it from reaching the levels of success previously attained on Netflix.