Gursimran Khamba reacts as wife Ismeet Kohli reveals she matched with Tanmay on dating app first: 'Feel like leftovers'

Comedian Gursimran Khamba and actor Ismeet Kohli recently started their own podcast called That's Just How We Talk. The podcast sees the couple talk about a wide range of things from Ram Gopal Varma's supposed obsession with feet to nepotism in the film industry. One of the clips shared by the two sees them talk about dating apps, where Khamba revealed they met on a dating app. But Ismeet shared something that trumped even this. Gursimran Khamba and Ismeet Kohli have been married since 2018.

Ismeet Kohli on meeting Gursimran Khamba on Hinge

The video was shared by Khamba and Ismeet as a joint post on Instagram, where he shared that they met on Hinge. Ismeet then added, "I met Gursimran because my ex was a big fan. I just wanted one picture with Gursimran for my social media to make him jealous. That's it. And it's so funny I matched with Tanmay also before I matched with you." Tanmay Bhat, another comedian and podcaster, was Gursimran Khamba's collaborator and partner on All India Bakchod (AIB) for years.

When Khamba asked what happened then, Ismeet said that she didn't speak with Tanmay because she didn't know what to say to him. As Ismeet laughed, the comedian looked at the camera and joked, "I feel like leftovers". The video left social media users in splits as well. One comment read, "Ismeet keeping it really real." Another added, "She will get that reunion we are waiting for."

About Ismeet and Gursimran

Ismeet and Gursimran Khamba tied the knot in 2018 after dating for some time. The two have not collaborated on screen before this podcast. Ismeet has worked in web series like Four More Shots Please, Badtameez Dil, and The Royals. Since the dissolution of AIB in 2018, Gursimran Khamba has worked as a producer and showrunner on Chintu Ka Birthday and Chalo Koi Baat Nahi.