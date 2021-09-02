Have a packed schedule but I am greedy for more: Rajinesh Duggal

Actor Rajniesh Duggal is on a shooting spree. The second wave paused things for a while as he, too, was tested positive, but now the actor is gearing up for a packed schedule in months to come.

Shooting for an OTT-series in Lucknow, the 1920 actor says, “I feel lucky and blessed that I have good work in hand and my dairy is all full. In fact, I am struggling to find some time to spend at home. I visited my mother in Vrindavan for just two hours between my shoot break and in Mumbai too I had just four hours to be with family on my transit to Pune.”

Duggal adds, “The best part is that very interesting projects are coming my way, but I am greedy for more. Second wave turned everything topsy-turvy but now things are getting back on track. I had to let go of some projects but now I have started believing that what destiny decides for us is always the best!”

Rajniesh in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

The Delhite feels now he has a deeper connect with UP. “This is my third project in Lucknow during pandemic first Bagawat, Inspector Avinash and now I am wrapping Exit. Before that I have shot yet to be release Khali Bali in early 2020. There is surely some karmic connection with this part of the world. My mother now permanently resides in Vrindavan and after I immersed by father’s ashes in the Yaumna there my bond with place has become deeper.” Interestingly, he has another project that too will be shot in the city suburbs, early next year.

His current project is a satirical thriller that is based on pseudocide in which his character is in debt and wants to prove himself dead.

Talking more about his work, he says, “For next five days I will be on the sets of Inspector… and then I will go to Kashmir to shoot for a web-series. The character I am playing is a real-life character, a Muslim guy whose marriage with a Hindu girl (late 60s) triggered unrest in the valley.”

The Khatron ke Khiladi winner will also be hosting an adventure show 100 Days to Haven which has Amitabh Bachchan as super host. “The show is on mountaineering — climbing the Mt Everest. Initially, we will do auditions in five cities and next year we will go to the base camp. I too want to try mountaineering during the show.”

The actor has string of projects lined-up for release. “OTT series Ghost Thesis, Flawed and in films The Perfect Script, Khali Bali, Bagawat and Mandali are ready to release. So, one after other my projects will roll out and finally will come Inspector…” he adds.