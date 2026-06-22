House of the Dragon: Sheepstealer rider Nettles swapped for Rhaena Targaryen in major twist, fans shocked

House of the Dragon has made one of its biggest departures yet from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, and fans spotted it almost immediately. In the season 3 premiere, Rhaena Targaryen claimed the wild dragon Sheepstealer, effectively taking over the storyline that belongs to Nettles in the book. The House of the Dragon season 3 premiere confirms a major book-to-screen change, with Rhaena Targaryen claiming Sheepstealer instead of dragonseed Nettles. (X | @Nichol_as06)

Rhaena then piloted Sheepstealer into battle at the Battle of the Gullet, just like Nettles did in the novel.

Read more: How to watch House of the Dragon season 3 premiere: Date, time and episode count

Fans split in excitement and frustration The reaction online was immediate. One fan wrote on X, “sheepstealer really adopted rhaena my cuties.” Another commentator joked, “Sheepstealer and Rhaena must’ve watched How to Train Your Dragon.”

One user was shocked and confused with the development and wrote, “rhaena on sheepstealer? correct me if im wrong lol it’s been a while.”

In Martin’s book, Nettles is a lowborn dragonseed who wins over Sheepstealer by patiently feeding the wild dragon sheep each morning. That particular element is important because Nettles questions a fundamental tenet of the franchise: that dragon-riding is closely associated with Valyrian ancestry.

In the Battle of Gullet, Rhaena soon discovered that dragons don't always follow orders from their riders. Sheepstealer decided to start fighting the Triarchy's dragons, Moondancer and Vermax, even though Rhaena had joined the conflict to support her sister Baela and stepbrother Jace.

An X user wrote, “officially lost JACAERYS and VERMAX in the new season of house of the dragon i’m devastated.”