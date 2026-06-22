What time does House of the Dragon season 3 come out? Premiere date, episode count and where to watch

House of the Dragon season 3 premieres on Sunday, June 21, with HBO and Max bringing viewers back to Westeros after a two-year gap. According to Parade, the new season launches at 9 pm ET and will stream on Max alongside its HBO broadcast. The House of the Dragon season 3 launches at 9 pm ET and will stream on Max alongside its HBO broadcast on Sunday. (@houseofthedragonhbo/Instagram)

The third season arrives with high expectations because it marks the point where the Targaryen civil war moves from plotting to sustained bloodshed.

Despite significant deaths on both sides of the family, the Targaryen civil war has been a bit of a slow burn thus far. Given that both factions have added important reinforcements, it is probably going to alter in Season 3.

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When and where to watch the season 3 premiere, The simplest route to watch the HOTD season 3 is HBO or Max. The premiere airs at 9 pm ET on HBO and becomes available at the same time on Max.

Town & Country said HBO cable subscribers may also be able to access the series through Max, depending on their plan. The show remains one of HBO’s biggest franchise titles after Game of Thrones, so the release model stays close to the network’s standard Sunday-night prestige slot.

House of the Dragon can only be viewed on HBO and HBO Max. You can get a membership through the streaming service HBO Max or with your preferred cable provider.

The opening of the third season of House of the Dragon is an incredible 72 minutes long. The Targaryens have plenty of time to catch up on all that has happened since we last saw them!

There will be eight episodes in Season 3. From June 21 to August 9, 2026, they will show up once a week on Sundays.

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What to expect from House of the Dragon season 3 The new season is expected to lean heavily into the Dance of the Dragons, the Targaryen civil war adapted from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood.

Parade said season 3 should pick up after the Battle of the Gullet phase of the story, though the show has made notable changes from the source material before. That means book readers may know the broad shape of what is coming, but not every beat.

HBO confirmed in a 2025 production update that season 3 would again feature a large ensemble, including returning stars Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Ewan Mitchell and Tom Glynn-Carney. The studio also announced new cast additions, including Tommy Flanagan, Dan Fogler and previously announced cast member James Norton.

The show’s long-term future is also clearer now. Parade reported that showrunner Ryan Condal has said House of the Dragon is planned to end after four seasons.