‘I can re-write the story,’ Loki gives fans goosebump moments in Episode 5

Loki season 2, episode 5, titled “Science/Fiction”, was a thrilling ride that gave fans a plethora of goosebumps moments. Loki's time-slipping powers and romantic connection take center stage in thrilling Episode 5(Disney+/Marvel)

The episode followed Loki donned by Tom Hiddleston as he tried to save the TVA and his friends from being erased by the Temporal Loom. Along the way, he discovered new powers, met his friends in different timelines, and faced his own fears and desires.

“I can re-write the story”

One of the most exciting moments was when Loki learned to control his time-slipping ability, which allowed him to jump across timelines and universes. He used this power to reunite with Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), Mobius (Owen Wilson), Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), Casey (Eugene Cordero), and O.B. (Sasha Lane), who had all been sent back to their original lives by the TVA. Loki convinced them to join him in his mission to save the TVA and stop the Temporal Loom from destroying everything.

Another highlight was when Loki and Sylvie shared a heartfelt conversation about their feelings for each other and their reasons for wanting to save the TVA. Loki admitted that he was afraid of being alone and losing his friends, while Sylvie confessed that she wanted to find out who she really was. The two also kissed, confirming their romantic connection and causing fans to swoon.

More in the episode

The episode also featured some hilarious moments, such as when Loki met O.B., who was a struggling science fiction writer. O.B. tried to explain his novel to Loki, who was baffled by the concept of aliens and spaceships. O.B. also defended science fiction as a “well-respected and thought-provoking genre”, which was a meta nod to the show itself.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, as Loki used his time-slipping power to go back to before the Temporal Loom’s destruction. He revealed that he had a plan to stabilize it and save the TVA, but he did not explain what it was. He also asked Sylvie to trust him, which she agreed to do.

The final scene showed Loki holding Sylvie’s hand as they prepared to face the unknown.

It also set up a major season finale that promises to be epic and unpredictable. We can’t wait to see what happens next in Loki season 2, episode 6, which will air on November 3 on Disney+.