In current scenario, OTT is the best space to be in: Aditi Sharma

Actor Aditi Sharma feels OTT platforms have not only opened new avenues for actors but gave a fresh lease of life to projects that have been held over since long time.

The actor shot her last Hindi film Yeh Picture Pakistan Main Ban Hai with Sharib Hashmi in her hometown Lucknow in 2016. “There is a buzz that the film might get an OTT release. A lot of shows of Sharib have already worked well on digital platform so we hope that this film too will get to see the light of the day,” says the winner of reality show India’s Best Cinestar ki Khoj.

Aditi has done seven Punjabi films and some of them are streaming on OTT. “I was shooting for my next Punjabi film with actor-writer-director Ambardeep Singh and was supposed to fly again in March when the second wave struck. Then I had to shoot for another Punjabi film Parahuna2 starring Ranjit Bawa in London which may now happen in August-September.”

Last seen on TV in the show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka (2019) and thereafter Aditi went on a maternity break. “I am committed for my Punjabi film along with a 40-day schedule of another in London. So, I can’t take up any TV show as it requires 25 days a month. It’s a strange situation as committed work is getting pushed and whereas I can’t take up new projects till I finish what’s in hand. In current scenario, OTT is the best space to be in.”

On personal front, the second wave was very tough phase for Aditi. “Both my mother and father in Amethi and Sarvar’s (Ahuja, husband-actor) parents in Hyderabad were infected with Covid-19. My nani (who is in her 90s) too suffered Covid twice. Thankfully, all are fine now, but my brother in Lucknow and sister in Pune, both doctors, are warning about not letting our guard down as the new mutated virus is too dangerous.”

She is happy that her toddler is getting undivided attention and time from his parents. “My son is just 18 months old, but he has learnt that mask is the way of life. Sometimes I think it’s tough for us as well as for the young kids who feel this is the way life is!”

The actor informs that she is in talks with makers for project proposed to shoot in Lucknow. “I have already shot three projects there — TV anthem with Vishal Bhardwaj sir, Ladies v/s Ricky Bahl with Ranveer (Singh) and YPPMBH. I hope to be there and a chance to meet my parents.” Her last release was a Punjabi film Ikko Mikke which was released last year in March.

