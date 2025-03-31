Kim Soo Hyun slammed for ‘crocodile tears, Oscar-worthy act’ during press meet about Kim Sae Ron

South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun broke down while addressing the press for the first time since his ex-girlfriend Kim Sae Ron’s death on February 16 this year. He admitted to dating Sae Ron but clarified that she was not a minor at the time. However, internet users accused him of 'faking tears.' (Also Read: Kim Soo-hyun’s agency files criminal suit against Kim Sae-ron’s family over his alleged pic: A grave matter that can't…) South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun is embroiled in controversy over his relationship with Kim Sae-ron, who was found dead in February. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon(REUTERS)

Internet slams Kim Soo Hyun for ‘faking tears’

Following the press conference, social media was flooded with reactions. A user on X shared a picture of him crying and tweeted, "Bro thinks this is Queen of Tears Season 2 or what? Do we look dumb enough to believe his fake tears? He can cry in jail." Another wrote, "Not #KimSooHyun crying in public, asking for mercy while denying all accusations—exactly as expected. I see no difference between his crying scene in a drama and real life. ALL FAKE."

Many others echoed similar sentiments, commenting, "He's literally in a new drama titled King of Tears," and, "These are crocodile tears." Another remarked, "He's a top actor for a reason—those tears come easy." Some even questioned, "Is he auditioning for a K-drama or something? These tears aren’t convincing anyone." Another wrote, “and the Oscar goes to…”

However, some defended him. One user wrote, "I hope you don’t feel sorry for him only after he ends his life, like you did with Kim Sae Ron!" Another added, "People criticize him for speaking, but also for staying silent—there's no winning here."

What Kim Soo Hyun said at the press conference

The Queen of Tears actor explained why he had previously denied dating Sae Ron when rumours first surfaced. He stated, "When the deceased posted a photo of us together during Queen of Tears, I denied the dating rumours. Five years ago—four years before Queen of Tears aired—we dated for about a year. I understand if people criticize me for that choice or doubt what I’m saying now."

He admitted that, as the lead actor of Queen of Tears, he couldn’t publicly confirm the relationship due to its potential impact on the cast and crew. Addressing allegations that he dated Sae Ron when she was a minor, he clarified, "I’ll address the biggest concern—I did not date the deceased when she was a minor. It is also untrue that she made a tragic choice because I turned away from her or because my agency pressured her over her debt. Aside from the fact that we were both actors, we were simply an ordinary couple. We dated with good intentions, and over time, we broke up. After that, we rarely stayed in contact."

He also released an audio recording, which he claimed proved that Sae Ron was not pressured by his agency, Gold Medalist, to repay the debt she owed him. Additionally, he accused her agency of lying and stated that he would only take responsibility for his own actions.