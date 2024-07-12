Ishaan Khatter bares it all in Nicole Kidman's The Perfect Couple teaser, Mira Rajput reacts; fans say ‘Too hot sir’
Actor Ishaan Khatter has left fans surprised and awestruck as he teased his upcoming limited series, The Perfect Couple, alongside Nicole Kidman. Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, Ishaan posted the teaser. His sister-in-law, Mira Rajput, has reacted to the new project. (Also Read | Ishaan Khatter holds mom Neliima Azeem's hand, escorts girlfriend Chandni Bainz to car after taking both on a movie date)
The Perfect Couple teaser
The teaser began with a happy couple – novelist Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman) and Tag Winbury (Liev Schreiber) – talking about their marriage with another person. She then welcomes guests for her son's wedding with Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson). Nicole's character spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding. However, the happy event is marred after a body turns up on the beach.
Ishaan stars in the series
After secrets are revealed, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect. In the clip, Ishaan features for a brief moment. In that flash, Ishaan is seen in the shower, with his bare body, as a person walks in. The scene showed him turning around with a surprised expression on his face.
About The Perfect Couple
The Perfect Couple also stars Liev Schreiber, Meghann Fahy, Dakota Fanning, Billy Howle, and Jack Reynor. The six-episode series will release on September 5 on Netflix. It has been directed by Susanne Bier.
Mira, Ishaan's father react to his new show
Sharing the clip om his Instagram, Ishaan wrote, “Just a tease (wink emoji).” Reacting to the clip, Mira took to her Instagram Stories and shared it. She wrote, "Solid!!! @ishaankhatter, so proud of you (red heart emoji). You won, brother." His father, actor Rajesh Khattar, commented, "Wohoooo." Ishaan's Pippa co-star Soni Razdan said, "Whoa, can’t wait." Guneet Monga posted fire emojis. A fan said, "Shut. The. Front. Door. Respectfully sir - them Pilates be werking for you." A comment read, "Looks amazing. Jaw drop. Too hot tease." “What a surprise. You look so hot," said a third Instagram user.
