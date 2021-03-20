IND USA
web series

It is raining seasons of OTT shows

Many fan favourite original web series have been renewed by different OTT platforms making the year a very exciting one for the viewers.
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:20 AM IST

While theatres have opened up, there is a still no reason why OTTs would be left behind when it comes to churning out newer content. Many fan favourite original web series have been renewed by different OTT platforms making the year a very exciting one for the viewers. There is season 2 of Family Man, Delhi Crime, Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega, Kota Factory, Masaba Masaba, Mismatched, She, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives S2 and season 4 of Little Things already announced.

Currently shooting the third season of Aashram, actor Bobby Deol says that the concept of seasons is definitely going to catch up.

“It’s something which has been happening. A lot of web shows have second and so on seasons, and that’s how OTT functions. You, as an audience, hope the next season comes out, since you enjoyed the story, the graph of the characters. Even in cinema, you make the first part, and then it becomes a franchise. The second one might not do as well as the first one, it still has fan following, and gets an opening. You have to see to it that the subject is written well,” he shares.

The concept of seasons is still very ne for the Indian audiences. In the west some of the shows have gone on to have more than ten season and still kept the popularity and freshness of the show intact. It is still left to be seen how in the long run, the whole concept pans out in India.

“Rajesh Tailang, who has starred in two season of Mirzapur and the Delhi Crime, says, “Seasons just helps take the story forward and I think that success has got to do a lot with a series having seasons. If the audience does not like the first then there cannot be following seasons. So yes, this concept of seasons are definitely catching up in India and catching up fast at that,” shares the actor.

But is there any right or wrong number when it comes to seasons?

“No, there is not?” says Ken Ghosh, who has helmed two seasons of web series Abhay.

“It can have as many seasons as the makers decide keeping in mind how the audiences have responded to it. I don’t think there is any number to which a series can make seasons,” he adds.

Deol’s Ashram co-star Rajeev Siddhartha says the number of season would depend on what the audiences wants. “People are so curious about the seasons and whenever we go we are asked when the new season is going to come up. The thing is that there is so much appreciation that we got. And when there is a demand for good content then obviously the makers will also realize that and would cater to that. It is all about how the reception has been. I don’t know why there should not be more seasons,” he says.

OTT
