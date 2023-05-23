Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Amita Yadav: Demand of script cannot justify bold scenes and skin show

Amita Yadav: Demand of script cannot justify bold scenes and skin show

ByDeep Saxena
May 23, 2023 11:51 PM IST

Actor Amita Yadav to shoot for an inter-religion love story web series directed by Rahul Dutta in Lucknow in June, with a focus on avoiding bold scenes. Yadav made her OTT debut with web-series Bechare, and is looking to make her mark in films as well.

Kanpur-girl and actor Amita Yadav is excited about coming to Lucknow to shoot her next project in June. In 2021 too, she shot for yet-to-release Punjabi film which is based in the state capital and moves to Jalandhar.

Amita Yadav
Amita Yadav

Last seen in daily soap Sanjog (2022), as antagonist, the actor tells, “I am excited to come back to shoot as Lucknow is like home for me. All l can reveal is that it’s a web series and an inter-religion love story directed by Rahul Dutta. Last time I shot in the Old City and had several shots in Aminabad locality as well as other locations.”

Yadav made her OTT debut with web-series Bechare (2021) and is keen to do films but has her own sets of dos and don’ts!

“I want to work on all mediums – TV, series and films – but I have drawn a line. Many shows on OTT are too bold, which I am uncomfortable with, so I surely won’t be seen doing any skin show and bold shots. My values don’t allow me to go beyond the limit. Many term it as ‘demand of the script’ but for me it’s not justified. I personally feel things can be aesthetically shot and the message can be conveyed without exposing. If the maker does not agree, I am happy to let go of it...”

On her acting journey, Yadav adds, “Acting was always on my mind, so I went to Mumbai and joined a Mass Communication programme. I had no clue on how to go about acting, but I am destiny’s child and things happened for me one after another. My batchmates used to go for auditions so I started accompanying them. They were not able to make it, but I got selected for serial Yeh Hai Mohabattein (2017). It was followed by Naamkaran (2019) and in Sanjog I played Rajneesh Duggal’s sister which unfortunately went off-air abruptly.”

Films are next on her mind. “When you come from a non-filmi background you don’t know much. So, we learn with trial and error! I’m here since 2016 and have done theatre, TV and now OTT. I have never given an audition for any film yet but now I feel that I am prepared to take a leap.” On her visit to the city, she is looking forward to further explore the local delicacies and visit her home town.

